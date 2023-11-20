Headlines

Meet pitch invader in ‘Stop bombing Palestine’ t-shirt who approached Virat Kohli during World Cup final

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media and the man was later arrested.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

At the India vs. Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, A spectator wearing a 'Free Palestine' t-shirt and carrying a Palestine flag face mask entered the cricket ground and gave Virat Kohli a hug. 

The incident surprised several as the spectator managed to break through tight security to not only invade the pitch but also hug Virat Kohli.

The individual, identified as Wen Johnson, was backing Palestine, which Israel has been attacking since Hamas launched an unexpected onslaught on southern Israel on October 7.

"The accused described himself as a big fan of Virat Kohli and had come to watch the match and being a fan of Kohli, he crossed the railing and went into the ground," Ahmedabad Police said.

The case has been registered against the accused under sections 332, and 447 of the IPC for unauthorized entry into the stadium of the Gujarat Cricket Association, according to ANI.

