Pakistan's passion for the game has translated into lucrative careers for its cricketers, with many amassing substantial fortunes. But who among them stands as the wealthiest of all? Let's know here.

Cricket is the undisputed king of sports in Pakistan, captivating the hearts of millions and catapulting its top players to national hero status. The country's passion for the game has translated into lucrative careers for its cricketers, with many amassing substantial fortunes.

But who among them stands as the wealthiest of all? Today, in this article we will tell you about a former Pakistan cricketer who is wealtheir than Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kphli.

Imran Khan, the 71-year-old former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has amassed significant wealth throughout his illustrious career, from his cricketing days to his tenure as the country's leader. With an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 430 crores, Khan's assets include a vast array of high-value properties and investments in various companies.

Imran Khan's early life, education, and cricketing journey

Imran Khan, born on October 5, 1952, in Lahore to Ikramullah Khan Niazi and Shaukat Khanum, is known as Pakistan's wealthiest cricketer. His education includes Aitchison College in Lahore and studies in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at Keble College, Oxford University.

Khan played cricket for Pakistan as an all-rounder from 1971 to 1992 and captained the team to win in the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan

Following years of political effort, Imran Khan's party secured victory in the 2018 general election, resulting in his role as Pakistan's 22nd Prime Minister.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's net worth

Former Pakistan captain and former Prime Minister Imran Khan's estimated net worth is around Rs 430 crores, primarily from property and investments.

Khan's significant real estate holdings include a large house in Bani Gala, Islamabad, valued at approximately $750 million, a house in Lahore’s Zaman Park worth $29 million, and a farmhouse valued at $0.8 million.

In addition to these properties, Khan has invested in several businesses and owns considerable agricultural land, contributing to his growing financial portfolio.

Imran Khan's chopper

Interestingly, Imran Khan doesn’t own any registered vehicles but used a helicopter for work-related travel during his tenure as Prime Minister. According to a report, his helicopter rides cost around 1 billion Pakistani rupees between 2019 and 2021, during his time as Prime Minister.

Imran Khan's luxurious lifestyle

He is often seen traveling in luxurious cars, including a Toyota Land Cruiser worth around 35 million rupees and a Mercedes Maybach S600, valued at 12.26 crore rupees.

Imran Khan's wealth and lavish lifestyle have been the subject of much attention, with his net worth and assets providing a glimpse into the financial dealings of one of Pakistan's most influential figures.

Meanwhile, in June 2024, Khan filed nomination papers, declaring that he had paid over 15 million rupees in taxes for the financial year ending in June 2023. His assets were valued at 185.68 million rupees in 2022, with a declared value of over 141 million dollars worth of assets to the Federal Board of Revenue, increasing to 320 million the following year.