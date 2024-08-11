Meet Olympic medalist Alysha Newman, with OnlyFans account, who went viral for her twerk celebration, she is...

Nina Kennedy won Australia's first-ever women's pole vault gold at the Paris Olympics 2024, with Katie Moon taking silver and Alysha Newman earning bronze.

The women's pole vault event at the Paris Olympics 2024 featured some impressive performances, with Australia's Nina Kennedy taking home the gold. Kennedy cleared a height of 4.90 meters, marking a historic first-ever women's pole vault gold for Australia. The silver medal went to American Katie Moon, the defending champion who shared the world gold with Kennedy at the World Championships in Budapest last year. Moon secured the silver on countback after she and Canada's Alysha Newman both managed to clear 4.85 meters.

Alysha Newman, who claimed the bronze, made headlines not just for her athletic performance but also for her unique celebration. Newman went viral for her twerking celebration after pretending to be injured during the competition. She later explained that her intent was to prank her coaches, hoping to lighten the mood. "I'm always injured, and I'm always getting back on the horse, so I decided to scare my coaches to make them lighten up," Newman said in an interview with usmagazine.com. "There's photos of them being really serious and intense, so I faked an injury and then danced. It all happened very fluidly; I didn't plan to twerk, but it just worked out that way."

Despite receiving some criticism for her celebration, Newman remained unfazed. "My friends, family, coaches, and agents are the ones whose opinions matter to me. If they said something mean, it would affect me more," she said. "But I'm strong mentally, and criticism from people I don't know just rolls off my shoulders. No one understands what it's like to be in my shoes."

In addition to her athletic achievements, Newman is also a popular model on OnlyFans. OnlyFans is described as a subscription-based social platform that revolutionizes creator and fan connections. Newman's presence on the platform adds another dimension to her public persona, showcasing her versatility beyond the athletic field.

The Paris Olympics 2024 women's pole vault event highlighted not only the athletic prowess of competitors like Kennedy, Moon, and Newman but also the unique personalities and stories behind these elite athletes. The event was a memorable one, with Kennedy's historic win, Moon's consistent excellence, and Newman's viral celebration adding excitement and intrigue to the competition.

