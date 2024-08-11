Meet Olympic medalist Alysha Newman, with OnlyFans account, who went viral for her twerk celebration, she is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Meet man, whose company built India's underwater metro, funded Mughal-e-Azam film, he is...

Meet woman who was stopped by villagers from studying, she cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR...

'English but Irish'? Olympian’s surname leaves internet in stitches

'Shame on you': Shah Rukh Khan slammed for 'pushing' old man at Locarno film festival, fans defend star

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Meet man, whose company built India's underwater metro, funded Mughal-e-Azam film, he is...

Meet man, whose company built India's underwater metro, funded Mughal-e-Azam film, he is...

Meet woman who was stopped by villagers from studying, she cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR...

Meet woman who was stopped by villagers from studying, she cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR...

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

5 best cars for long road trips in India

5 best cars for long road trips in India

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फ�ोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement? Here's the truth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement? Here's the truth

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award, confesses he can’t pronounce name, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award, confesses he can’t pronounce name, video goes viral

HomeSports

Sports

Meet Olympic medalist Alysha Newman, with OnlyFans account, who went viral for her twerk celebration, she is...

Nina Kennedy won Australia's first-ever women's pole vault gold at the Paris Olympics 2024, with Katie Moon taking silver and Alysha Newman earning bronze.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

Meet Olympic medalist Alysha Newman, with OnlyFans account, who went viral for her twerk celebration, she is...
Alysha Newman
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The women's pole vault event at the Paris Olympics 2024 featured some impressive performances, with Australia's Nina Kennedy taking home the gold. Kennedy cleared a height of 4.90 meters, marking a historic first-ever women's pole vault gold for Australia. The silver medal went to American Katie Moon, the defending champion who shared the world gold with Kennedy at the World Championships in Budapest last year. Moon secured the silver on countback after she and Canada's Alysha Newman both managed to clear 4.85 meters.

Alysha Newman, who claimed the bronze, made headlines not just for her athletic performance but also for her unique celebration. Newman went viral for her twerking celebration after pretending to be injured during the competition. She later explained that her intent was to prank her coaches, hoping to lighten the mood. "I'm always injured, and I'm always getting back on the horse, so I decided to scare my coaches to make them lighten up," Newman said in an interview with usmagazine.com. "There's photos of them being really serious and intense, so I faked an injury and then danced. It all happened very fluidly; I didn't plan to twerk, but it just worked out that way."

Despite receiving some criticism for her celebration, Newman remained unfazed. "My friends, family, coaches, and agents are the ones whose opinions matter to me. If they said something mean, it would affect me more," she said. "But I'm strong mentally, and criticism from people I don't know just rolls off my shoulders. No one understands what it's like to be in my shoes."

In addition to her athletic achievements, Newman is also a popular model on OnlyFans. OnlyFans is described as a subscription-based social platform that revolutionizes creator and fan connections. Newman's presence on the platform adds another dimension to her public persona, showcasing her versatility beyond the athletic field.

The Paris Olympics 2024 women's pole vault event highlighted not only the athletic prowess of competitors like Kennedy, Moon, and Newman but also the unique personalities and stories behind these elite athletes. The event was a memorable one, with Kennedy's historic win, Moon's consistent excellence, and Newman's viral celebration adding excitement and intrigue to the competition.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nikkhil Advani reveals he doesn't want to work with Salman Khan, says superstar 'feels bad' if his films...

Nikkhil Advani reveals he doesn't want to work with Salman Khan, says superstar 'feels bad' if his films...

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam after marriage, became IPS officer, now posted in this dangerous...

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam after marriage, became IPS officer, now posted in this dangerous...

Wayanad landslides: PM Modi carries out aerial survey of disaster-hit areas, over 1200 personnel of NDRF, Army deployed

Wayanad landslides: PM Modi carries out aerial survey of disaster-hit areas, over 1200 personnel of NDRF, Army deployed

Sheikh Hasina's son blames Pakistan ISI for unrest, reveals when his mother will return to Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina's son blames Pakistan ISI for unrest, reveals when his mother will return to Bangladesh

'In true Adani style...': Opposition hits out against SEBI chair Madhabi Buch over new Hindenburg report

'In true Adani style...': Opposition hits out against SEBI chair Madhabi Buch over new Hindenburg report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement