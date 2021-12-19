Meet Nivethan Radhakrishnan, the Indian-origin Australian spinner who bowls with both arms

Nivethan Radhakrishnan is a great illustration of how talent and determination bring opportunities. The naturally talented cricketer who was a Delhi Capitals net spinner through the first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, was one of the personalities that drew a lot of interest when Australia revealed their 15-member players for the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, which begins next month on January 14 in the Caribbean.

During his stay in the bustling IPL, the 19-year-old Radhakrishnan born in Chennai, whose parents moved to Sydney from India in 2013, impressed several big names including Ricky Ponting, Steve Smith, and numerous prominent Indian players with his skills. According to 7news, he was given a debut contract by both NSW and Tasmania this year, but he chose Tasmania.

Becoming an ambidextrous bowler

Radhakrishnan's father, Anbu Selvan, a former rookie cricketer from Tamil Nadu, encouraged son to try throwing with his left hand. Previously, the 17-year-old played for Australia at the U-16 level. He was a pacer in India's Chennai before being a spinner, and he also bowled seam. In an ESPNcricinfo interview earlier this year, he stated, in my game, there is no such thing as failure. What is the limit to what I can accomplish if I don't care what others think of me?

Under-19 team

Cooper Connolly, a member of Australia's earlier U-19 World Championship performance in South Africa, has been selected for his second Under-19 Tournament World Cup. Harkirat Bajwa, a seventeen year-old who was selected as an underage player and so will be suitable for consideration for the 2024 competition, will be seeking to follow in the footsteps of Connolly. Australia, mentored by Anthony Clark, is in Group D of the champion’s trophy, joining teams West Indies, Scotland, and Sri Lanka.

The last time Australia took home the men's U-19 World Cup was in 2010, as Mitchell Marsh headed a squad that included Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, and Kane Richardson, all of whom are now major players in the Australian national sides. Australia's tournament kicks off in Guyana on 14 January with.

Coach Clarke remarked, “our squad includes players of all disciplines with experience in domestic cricket environments, and many have produced eye-catching performances across a variety of strong competitions this season,"