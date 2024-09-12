Meet Nida Anjum Chelat, first Indian woman to complete FEI Endurance World Championship

Nida Anjum Chelat, a 22-year-old equestrian hailing from Kerala, has made history by becoming the youngest rider in the world to successfully complete the prestigious FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors in Monpazier, France. Nida's remarkable achievement marks her as the first Indian woman to conquer the Endurance Championship, competing against 118 riders from 40 different countries. Her performance has solidified her place in Indian equestrian history, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.

This esteemed event, organized by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), stands as a significant milestone for Indian equestrian sports, highlighting Nida's exceptional skill and determination on a global stage.

She competed against top competitors in global equestrian sports from countries such as the UAE, Bahrain, Italy, Spain, France, Uruguay, Argentina, Britain, and Hungary. These nations have a history of dominating endurance championships.

Nida accomplished an impressive feat by completing the 160 km course in just 10 hours and 23 minutes while riding her 12-year-old mare, Petra del Rey. The challenging course consisted of six grueling loops, with distances ranging from 20 to 38 kilometers. Despite the obstacles, Nida and Petra del Rey persevered and emerged victorious. It is worth noting that out of the 73 horses that participated in the championship, only a few were able to finish the race.

Nida, a student pursuing a Masters in Management and International Development in Spain, divides her time between Kerala and Dubai. Her father, Dr. Anvar Ameen Chelat, is the managing director of the Regency Group, a prominent business conglomerate. Nida is the daughter of Dr. Chelat and Minnath Anvar Ameen.

"I am incredibly excited and honoured to represent India at the Endurance World Championship for Seniors. The experience and confidence gained from last year's Junior Championship have fuelled my drive for this challenge. It's incredibly inspiring to receive so much love and support from everyone around me, and it motivates me to give my very best for our country on the global stage," Nida said.

The FEI Championships stand as one of the most prestigious events in the equestrian world, requiring a combination of physical strength and a deep connection between rider and horse. Participants must navigate a challenging course that truly puts their abilities to the test, pushing them to their limits.

Nida has already made history by becoming the first Indian to complete the FEI Equestrian World Endurance Championship for Juniors and Young Riders last year. She and her horse, Epsilon Salou, conquered the 120 km course in an impressive 7 hours and 29 minutes, competing against 70 riders from 25 different countries.

Nida's passion for horses blossomed during her childhood in Dubai, leading her to achieve success in the world of championships. She made her mark by winning the Gold Sword at the Abu Dhabi Endurance Championship while still in the 12th grade. Guiding her along this journey is the esteemed horse trainer and rider, Ali Al Muhairi, who serves as her mentor and inspiration.

