Chasing a huge target of 201 at the Oakland Coliseum, Patel anchored the innings with a masterclass in T20 batting.

USA cricket captain Monank Patel delivered a sensational performance in Major League Cricket (MLC) as he smashed 93 runs off just 50 balls, helping MI New York (MINY) pull off a stunning seven-wicket victory against Seattle Orcas in a high-scoring encounter. Chasing a huge target of 201 at the Oakland Coliseum, Patel anchored the innings with a masterclass in T20 batting. After a slow start, he exploded into action, scoring 89 runs from his next 38 deliveries. His innings featured eight boundaries and seven massive sixes, guiding MINY to their first win of the season.

This effort not only led to the highest successful run-chase of the MLC 2025 season so far, but also broke the record for the highest score by an American in the league’s history—surpassing Corey Anderson’s previous best of 91.

Once Monank was dismissed short of a well-deserved century, Kieron Pollard brought his trademark finishing power, hitting 26 off just 10 balls to seal the chase with an over to spare.

This win wraps up the Oakland leg of the tournament for MI New York, keeping them competitive as the league now shifts to Dallas, Texas. Meanwhile, the loss marked the third straight defeat for the Seattle Orcas, who now sit at the bottom of the table alongside the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Who owns MI New York?

MI New York, established in 2023, is owned by Indiawin Sports—a company under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani. It is the same ownership group behind IPL giants Mumbai Indians. Nita Ambani previously expressed excitement about bringing top-level cricket to New York and expanding the sport’s reach in the US.