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Meet Matias Galarza, Paraguay's star central midfielder who struck within 2 minutes in clash against Turkiye

Matias Galarza became Paraguay's surprise hero at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after scoring just over a minute into the clash against Turkiye.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 11:50 AM IST

Meet Matias Galarza, Paraguay's star central midfielder who struck within 2 minutes in clash against Turkiye
Matias Galarza scored the fastest FIFA World Cup 2026 goal. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fifaworldcup)
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Paraguay's star midfielder Matias Galarza scripted history with his opening goal against Turkiye in the group stage game on Saturday. it was not just a goal but was struck in just 64 seconds, making it the fastest one of the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup. The 24-year-old broke the record set by a Moroccan midfielder, Ismael Saibari, earlier today against Scotland, who scored the opening goal in 70 seconds.

In the end, Paraguay won the match and jumped one spot in the Group D Points Table, and are sitting in the third position with three points. On the other hand, Turkiye have now slipped to fourth position as they lost their second back-to-back games.

Whats App Image 2026 06 20 at 9 49 21 AM

Who is Matias Galarza?

Born on February 11, 2002, Matias Galarza plays as a midfielder for Atlanta United in Major League Soccer along with the Paraguay national team. He began his professional career with Paraguayan club Olimpia before moving to Brazilian football.

He has represented Paraguay at both youth and senior levels. He made his debut for the national team in August 2022 against Mexico. He stunned everyone in today's match against Turkiye when he struck within two minutes of the game. Matias also won the Supreme Player of the Match award.

Meanwhile, Paraguay will next face Australia on June 26 at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in California.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Whats App Image 2026 06 19 at 7 20 41 AM

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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