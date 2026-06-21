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Meet Manuel Neuer, Germany's World Cup veteran who achieved a historic milestone

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer added another feather to his cap during the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Ivory Coast. Know more about it here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 05:56 AM IST

Meet Manuel Neuer, Germany's World Cup veteran who achieved a historic milestone
All you need to know about Germany's veteran goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer. (Pic Credits: Instagram/manuelneuer)
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Manuel Neuer, Germany's star goalkeeper, has etched his name in history books with the team's group stage match against Ivory Coast on Sunday.  He has now become the goalkeeper with the most appearances in FIFA World Cups, making his 21st appearance on Sunday. He surpassed France's Hugo Lloris, who had 20 World Cup appearances in the tournament's history. Notably, Neuer announced his retirement after the conclusion of the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup.

The 40-year-old Neuer was a part of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad and is currently featuring in his 5th consecutive FIFA World Cup. Interestingly, he announced his retirement from international football after Germany's exit at Euro 2024 in the quarter-finals. But it was coach Nagelsmann who named him in the World Cup squad.

On his return, Neuer said, ''I stepped back in 2024 with a good reason after a good home Euro. For me, it was the right decision. It felt right. It would have been too much of a sporting burden for me for the last two years.''

Confirming his final retirement after the FIFA World Cup 2026, he added, ''For me, it is clear that this is my last tournament. I do not plan to be there in two years time for the next Euro. In the last few years, I have dealt with the fact that these are the last games for Germany. But I want to look forward to all the games and not to any goodbye shirts.''

Whats App Image 2026 06 19 at 7 20 41 AM (2)

Who is Manuel Neuer?

Born on March 27, 1986, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Neuer began his professional football journey with Schalke 04 in 2004 before joining Bayern Munich in 2011. In his career, he won multiple Bundesliga titles, UEFA Champions League trophies, and domestic cups with Bayern. He was named the first-choice goalkeeper for the 2014 FIFA World Cup and later also captained the national side.

On the personal front, he was previously in a long-term relationship with Kathrin Gilch before the couple parted ways in 2014. Neuer later married Nina Weiss in 2017, but the marriage ended in 2020. He later started dating handball player Anika Bissel, and the couple welcomed their son in March 2024. 

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