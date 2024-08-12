Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Makers of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD would have cast Mohanlal to play villain Supreme Yaskin if...

NIRF Rankings 2024: JNU is India's second ranked university, Jamia at third place, top university in India is...

This Indian man plans to buy Rs 33580 crore stake in BT Group, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

Meet man who was homeless, trained with garbage as equipment, 36 years before Arshad Nadeem he was Pakistan’s…

Meet woman who quit high-paying corporate job, built Rs 300 crore company from home, not from IIT, IIM, her business is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Makers of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD would have cast Mohanlal to play villain Supreme Yaskin if...

Makers of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD would have cast Mohanlal to play villain Supreme Yaskin if...

NIRF Rankings 2024: JNU is India's second ranked university, Jamia at third place, top university in India is...

NIRF Rankings 2024: JNU is India's second ranked university, Jamia at third place, top university in India is...

This Indian man plans to buy Rs 33580 crore stake in BT Group, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

This Indian man plans to buy Rs 33580 crore stake in BT Group, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

7 surprising benefits of laughing  

7 surprising benefits of laughing  

These 8 healthy breakfast can boost your metabolism

These 8 healthy breakfast can boost your metabolism

Superfoods that help to reduce inflammation

Superfoods that help to reduce inflammation

HidenBurg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

HidenBurg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Himachal Pradesh: 8 Members Of A Family Dead After Car Gets Swept Away By Floods In Una

Himachal Pradesh: 8 Members Of A Family Dead After Car Gets Swept Away By Floods In Una

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Sanjay Roy Had Liquor, Watched Porn Before Crime

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Sanjay Roy Had Liquor, Watched Porn Before Crime

Bangladesh Protest: Muhammad Yunus Calls Meeting With Hindu Youth Over Attacks On Minority

Bangladesh Protest: Muhammad Yunus Calls Meeting With Hindu Youth Over Attacks On Minority

Makers of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD would have cast Mohanlal to play villain Supreme Yaskin if...

Makers of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD would have cast Mohanlal to play villain Supreme Yaskin if...

Shah Rukh wants Suhana, Aryan, AbRam to be humble, come out of 'shadow of being star kids': 'The privileges they have..'

Shah Rukh wants Suhana, Aryan, AbRam to be humble, come out of 'shadow of being star kids': 'The privileges they have..'

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

HomeSports

Sports

Meet man who was homeless, trained with garbage as equipment, 36 years before Arshad Nadeem he was Pakistan’s…

Arshad Nadeem is the first Pakistani athlete to win an individual medal in 36 years. Prior to him, Pakistan's last individual Olympic medal was secured in Seoul 1988.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

Meet man who was homeless, trained with garbage as equipment, 36 years before Arshad Nadeem he was Pakistan’s…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arshad Nadeem ended Pakistan’s 32-year medal drought at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 after winning the historic gold medal in the Javelin Throw event on August 8.  He scripted history by winning the country’s first Olympic gold medal in athletics with a record throw of 92.97 metres.

Nadeem is the first Pakistani athlete to win an individual medal in 36 years. Prior to him, Pakistan's last individual Olympic medal was secured in Seoul 1988 by boxer Hussain Shah Syed.

He won the bronze medal in the Middleweight division (71–75 kg) at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.  

Born in Lyari, Karachi, Shah grew up under difficult circumstances. He used to live on the streets due to being homeless. He worked as a labourer to earn money. 

As he was not financially secure, Shah trained himself for boxing on the streets using trash bags as a replacement for punching bags.

His illustrious career also includes earning his first gold medal at the 1984 South Asian Games in Dhaka, along with Asghar Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, and Muhammad Yousaf.

At the 1987 edition of the Games in Kolkata, he has adjudged the 'best boxer'.

He was Pakistan's first boxer to win a medal in Olympic boxing.

Shah, boasting a collection of five gold medals from the South Asian Games, enjoyed the prestige of being Asia's top boxer between 1980 and 1988. This level of achievement stands as a rare feat amongst Pakistani boxers.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral Video: Wife stunned by husband's bizarre offer; you won't believe the reason

Viral Video: Wife stunned by husband's bizarre offer; you won't believe the reason

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

Meet man who was homeless, trained with garbage as equipment, 36 years before Arshad Nadeem he was Pakistan’s…

Meet man who was homeless, trained with garbage as equipment, 36 years before Arshad Nadeem he was Pakistan’s…

Meet wife of star Indian cricketer who has Rs 80000000 net worth, worked in popular TV show, her husband is…

Meet wife of star Indian cricketer who has Rs 80000000 net worth, worked in popular TV show, her husband is…

Hindenburg Report: Madhabi Buch-linked IPE-Plus Fund made no investments in Adani Group shares, says 360 ONE

Hindenburg Report: Madhabi Buch-linked IPE-Plus Fund made no investments in Adani Group shares, says 360 ONE

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement