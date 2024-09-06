Meet man who lost hand at 15, went on to win 30 gold medals and....

A life-altering accident did not break his spirit—he transformed it into fuel for success. At just 15, Mahesh Nehra, a resident of Sikar, Rajasthan, lost his hand in a tragic factory accident. Most people might have given up, but for Nehra, this was the beginning of a remarkable journey. Today, he stands as a celebrated PTI teacher and coach who has trained over 1,000 athletes, including national and international champions, despite being physically disabled himself.

Born in 1986, Nehra’s life took a dramatic turn in 2001. While working in a plastic factory in Pune, his right hand got caught in a machine, leaving him with no option but to have it amputated. “My hand was amputated, and I returned to Sikar with no idea of what to do next,” Nehra recalls. However, he refused to surrender to fate. Instead, he spent six months practising writing with his left hand and resumed his studies. Despite initial struggles—he even failed his 12th-grade exams—he persevered, eventually completing his BA from SK College in Sikar.

His journey into sports came almost by accident. While visiting family in Udaipur, his brother-in-law introduced him to football. Encouraged by athlete Shankar Menaria, Nehra started running, completing a 5-kilometre race alongside seasoned runners. This ignited a passion for sports, leading him to compete in multiple events, including the National Paralympics. Over the years, Nehra has won an astonishing 30 gold, 50 silver, and 20 bronze medals across various competitions. In 2016, his sporting achievements earned him a government job through the sports quota.

But Nehra’s true legacy lies in his work as a coach. He has trained numerous athletes, many of whom have gone on to represent India at the national and international levels. His focus has been on mentoring disabled and economically disadvantaged children, proving that physical limitations are no barrier to success. Among his most notable protégés are Suman Dhaka and Amarchand, athletes who have competed in international championships despite their disabilities.

Today, Nehra continues to play and coach, participating in international competitions like the Asian Tenpin Bowling Championship. His story is not just one of personal triumph but a beacon of hope for all those who feel limited by their circumstances.