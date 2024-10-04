Twitter
HomeSports

Sports

Meet former IPS officer, who once led NIA for 4 years, now appointed new chief of BCCI's...

After serving in the NIA, Kumar was appointed as the Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 09:07 PM IST

Meet former IPS officer, who once led NIA for 4 years, now appointed new chief of BCCI's...
Sharad Kumar, a retired IPS officer, has been appointed as the new chief of the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). His name was finalised in the BCCI's Annual General Meeting on September 29, a Board source told PTI. The appointment of 68-year-old Kumar was done on October 1 in the cricketing body. BCCI's ACU head is appointed for a three-year term. 

Sharad will take over from KK Mishra. In his new role, Kumar will play a crucial part in addressing corruption issues, including match-fixing and betting scandals, thereby reinforcing the BCCI's commitment to maintaining integrity of the game.

Who is Sharad Kumar, the new chief of BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit?

Sharad Kumar is a 1979 batch IPS officer from the Haryana cadre. He hails from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and headed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as chief from 2013 to 2017. After serving in the NIA, Kumar was appointed as the Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) from June 2018 to April 2020, where he also held the interim position of Central Vigilance Commissioner.

READ | Former cricketer, actor Salil Ankola's mother found dead in Pune flat

During his tenure as NIA Director General, Kumar oversaw several high-profile investigations and operations. Kumar played a pivotal role in enhancing the NIA's capabilities and infrastructure. During his tenure, the NIA investigated several major terror attacks in India, including the Pathankot airbase attack by terrorists of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed. His contribution to law enforcement has been recognised with the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Services in 1996 and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services in 2004.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
