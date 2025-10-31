Meet man once called ‘Next Tendulkar’ who never played for India but is now key to Women's World Cup Team, he is...

Amol Muzumdar, a former Mumbai and Assam cricketer and record-breaking Ranji Trophy batsman, has transitioned into coaching, culminating in his 2023 appointment as head coach of the India women’s cricket team. He continues to mentor young talent and shape India’s cricket future.

India’s women's cricket team pulled off a thrilling victory against Australia in the semi-finals of the Women’s International World Cup, showcasing their skill, resilience, and team spirit. This landmark performance comes under the guidance of Amol Muzumdar, who was appointed as the head coach of the India women’s national cricket team by the BCCI in October 2023.

Amol Muzumdar: From Ranji Trophy Star to Coach

Amol Anil Muzumdar, a former reliable star of domestic cricket, has been a right-handed batsman for Mumbai and later Assam, leaving an indelible mark in India’s cricketing history. He held the record for the most runs in the Ranji Trophy, surpassing Amarjit Kaypee, and made headlines with a world-record 260 runs on his first-class debut for Bombay against Haryana during the 1993–94 season.

Early Life and Cricketing Journey

Muzumdar attended BPM High School before transferring to Sharadhasaram Vidyamandir School on the advice of his mentor Ramakant Achrekar, where he met future legend Sachin Tendulkar. Early in his career, he was dubbed the 'new Tendulkar' and was the vice-captain of India U-19 for their 1994 England tour. He also played for India A alongside Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly, though he never represented the senior national team.

Domestic Achievements

Continuing his career in domestic cricket, Muzumdar captained Mumbai to a Ranji Trophy title in 2006-07 and broke Ashok Mankad’s record for most runs for the team. Later, he joined Assam in 2009 and Andhra Pradesh in 2012 before stepping back to allow younger players to shine.

Coaching Career

After retirement, Muzumdar transitioned into coaching, serving as batting coach for India U-19 and U-23 teams, a consultant for the Netherlands cricket team, and a batting coach for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. He also briefly coached the South Africa national team during their India tour and became head coach of the Mumbai squad. His appointment in 2023 as head coach of India’s women’s national team has coincided with one of the team’s most impressive performances on the world stage.

Amol Muzumdar’s journey from record-breaking batsman to mentor underscores his dedication to Indian cricket. Under his leadership, the Indian women’s cricket team is not only achieving historic wins but also shaping a bright future for the next generation of cricketers.