In a dramatic showdown at the IPL 2025 mega auction, Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) made history by outbidding Kiran Kumar Grandhi of Delhi Capitals to secure Shreyas Iyer for an unprecedented ₹26.75 crore. This jaw-dropping deal set a new benchmark, crowning Iyer as the most expensive player in IPL auction history. The bidding frenzy underscored the fierce competition for top-tier talent in the league.

Shreyas Iyer, released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the auction, had an impressive legacy with the franchise. He captained KKR to their third IPL title in 2024 after sitting out the 2023 season due to a back injury. The 29-year-old initially joined KKR in 2022 for ₹12.25 crore, taking charge as captain after a successful seven-year stint with Delhi Capitals (DC). His leadership journey began in 2018, when he stepped into the captaincy role for Delhi mid-season, succeeding Gautam Gambhir.

Meanwhile, the auction saw another record-breaking deal, with Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive player in IPL history, sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹27 crore. The mega auction turned into a financial spectacle, with franchises sparing no expense to secure marquee players.

Behind the scenes, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, a pivotal figure in Indian cricket and infrastructure, once again showcased his deep involvement in the sport. As co-owner of Delhi Capitals and a key executive in the GMR Group, Grandhi’s influence extends far beyond the cricket field. His leadership has driven the group’s success in both infrastructure and sports, from managing 1,200 kilometers of highways to overseeing the acquisition and growth of the Delhi Capitals. Though he missed out on Iyer, Grandhi’s strategic vision continues to shape the franchise’s journey in the IPL.

This year’s auction wasn’t just about records; it highlighted the IPL’s growing stature and the ever-escalating stakes for teams eager to dominate the league.