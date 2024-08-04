Twitter
Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

This person uniquely achieved both an Olympic gold medal and an Oscar highlighting his extraordinary success and talent in both the domains.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 07:21 AM IST

The only Olympian and Oscar winner
Tennis player Roger Federer never took home a gold medal at the Olympics, Tupac never received a Grammy, and Stanley Kubrick never won an Oscar. However, these individuals are still considered legends in their fields. Achieving industry awards often signifies mastery and legendary status in multiple fields. Recently, a social media post highlighted Kobe Bryant’s unique success as the only person to win both an Olympic gold medal and an Oscar, drawing attention to one of his remarkable achievements.

In the entertainment industry, a prestigious group of celebrities known as EGOT winners—those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony—includes names like Audrey Hepburn, Viola Davis, John Legend, Mel Brooks, Jennifer Hudson, and Whoopi Goldberg. These individuals have demonstrated excellence in TV, music, cinema, and theatre.

A few notable people have won both the Nobel Prize and an Oscar. George Bernard Shaw, an Irish writer, and musician Bob Dylan are the only two who have achieved this rare combination. While winning a Nobel Prize and an Oscar may seem unrelated, the accomplishment of winning an Olympic gold medal and an Academy Award is even rarer, with Kobe Bryant being the only person to have done so.

Kobe Bryant, an American basketball star, won his first gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. He later won another gold medal at the 2012 Olympics in London, sharing this victory with a legendary team that included LeBron James, Tayshaun Prince, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, and Deron Williams.

On March 4, 2018, during the 90th Academy Awards ceremony, Bryant won an Oscar for a short animated film he wrote and narrated. The film, titled "Dear Basketball," was inspired by his own poetry from 2015 and served as an introspective look at his experiences playing basketball. He shared this award with director Glen Keane, who is known for his work on Disney animated films such as "Beauty and the Beast" (1991), "Tarzan" (1999), and "Tangled" (2010).

Tragically, on January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers, was killed in a helicopter crash in California. Despite his untimely death, Kobe Bryant's legacy as an athlete and creative talent continues to inspire and be celebrated.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
