Meet Mahanaaryaman Scindia, youngest president of MP Cricket Association, who lives in Rs 4,000 crore palace

Mahanaryaman Scindia, son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gwalior Division Cricket Association vice-president, was unanimously elected president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Monday. The 29-year-old member of the Gwalior royal family also became the youngest chief of the MPCA. So, let us take a deep dive and know more about the newest chief of the MPCA, be it his personal or professional life.

Education

Mahanaaryaman studied at the iconic Doon School. He completed his bachelor's degree in Political Science and Government from Yale University. He has also studied International Relations and Affairs at the London School of Economics.

On the work front

His professional career began in 2014 with an internship at Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness Centre. In 2019, he worked as an associate with Boston Consulting Group in Mumbai for two years. In 2022, he launched Kuber AI and later founded Ithara AI in 2024.

Apart from this, he also became the vice president of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) in 2022. Two years later, he launched the Madhya Pradesh T20 League.

Personal life

Mahanaaryaman lives in the iconic Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior, which consists of 400 rooms and is spread over 15 acres. The palace is even decorated with 560 kg of gold, both outside and inside. It also has a silver chariot and a silver train inside the dining hall. The most famous story about this palace is that eight elephants were used to check the quality of the roof to support the chandelier. The palace is said to have been built for Rs 1 crore in 1874, which is roughly Rs 4,000 crore in today's terms.