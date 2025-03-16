Lewis Hamilton, who was associated with Mercedes since 2013, took a massive turn in his career as has made his debut with Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton, who is a record-breaking legend with seven World Championships, started a new journey with Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix. Hamilton, who made his debut at McLaren in 2007 and was dominant with Mercedes, took a massive turn in his career. In the season opener at the Australian GP, Hamilton debuted in Ferrari's iconic red livery and secured 8th place on the grid. The 40-year-old British driver signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari. He was with Mercedes for the last 12 years and won six out of his 7 world titles.

Who is Lewis Hamilton?

The British racing driver has won a joint-record seven Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles, tying with Germany's Michael Schumacher. He signed for McLaren in 2007, becoming the first black driver to compete for Formula One at the Australian Grand Prix. In 2013, he signed for Mercedes to partner with his old karting teammate Nico Rosberg, ending his 15-year association with McLaren.

He is one of the wealthiest sportsmen in the world as his net worth is estimated to be around USD 300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

On the personal front, he was in a long-term partnership with Nicole Scherzinger. Post 2015, he has been linked to several women including Barbara Palvin in 2016, Winnie Harlow in 2017, Sofia Richie and Nicky Minaj in 2018. Recently, he was also linked with global star Shakira.

Debuting with Ferrari for the first time, the former world champion said that he has nothing to prove as he gets ready to start a new chapter in the red. ''I am under no assumptions it will be easy. I don’t feel the pressure. The outside pressure is non-existent for me. The pressure is from within and what I want to achieve,'' Hamilton said ahead of his Ferrari debut.

''I am not here to prove anything to anybody. I have done it time and time again. I know what it takes to do a good job and that’s what I want to deliver, for myself, and my family, for this team that I really believe deserve success,'' he added.