Shoaib Malik, a renowned all-rounder from Pakistan, has made a name for himself in the world of cricket. Born in Sialkot to a Muslim Rajput family and raised partly in Karachi, Malik's early sporting passion was hockey. However, his father, Malik Faqueer Hussain, had a vision for his son to become a world-class cricketer. His dedication and hard work have paid off, as Malik is now considered one of the best cricketers in the world, boasting a collection of impressive accolades. The former Pakistan cricket, who made name his name in the world of cricket, was also married to India's tennis star Sania Mirza.

Shoaib Malik's early life

Shoaib Malik's father Malik Faqueer Hussain, was a shopkeeper who sold local footwear and supported his son's passion for cricket. Though Shoaib's father always wanted him to make a name in cricket, his elder sisters wanted him to continue his studies. Malik worked hard on his cricketing skill and made his father's dream come true. His father passed away in 2006 due to throat cancer. His brother Adeel Malik and nephew Mohammad Huraira are also cricketer.

Shoaib Malik's cicket journey

Shoaib Malik's impressive performance on the field earned him the captaincy of the Pakistan cricket team in 2007, succeeding Inzamam-ul-Haq. Although his captaincy tenure was small, lasting only two years, he strived to lead his team to victory. Under his leadership, Pakistan played three Test matches, losing two and drawing one. Malik's captaincy proved successful in the ODI format, with Pakistan securing wins in 24 out of 36 matches. He also led his team to victory in 12 of the 17 T20 matches played during his captaincy.

A disappointing performance against Sri Lanka in 2009 led to Shoaib Malik's resignation as captain. Further controversy followed in 2010 when he was banned for a year due to allegations of infighting within the team.

Shoaib Malik - Ayesha Siddiqui controvery

Shoaib Malik's personal life has been as scrutinized as his professional career. His marriage to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza was met with controversy when a woman named Ayesha Siddiqui released a marriage certificate claiming she was already married to Malik. Despite initial denials, Malik confirmed his marriage to Ayesha and subsequently signed divorce papers. Ayesha Siddiqui, also known as Maha Siddiqui, was school teacher by profession. Ayesha hailed from Saudi Arabia.

Shoaib Malik - Sania Mirza relation

Shoaib Malik's second marraige was with India's tenis star Sania Mirza. The duo tied the knot in April 2010 but officially announced their divorce in January 2024. The copule is blessed with a baby boy, Izhaan Mirza Malik. Izhaan was born in October 2018 and currently lives with Sania.

Shoaib Malik - Sana Javed marriage

After taking divorce from Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik married Pakistani actress Sana Javed in a private ceremony in Karachi on January 19, 2024. Sana was previously married to singer and songwriter Umair Jaswal.

Net worth

Shoaib Malik, who is now involved in acting, hosting, and entrepreneurship, has a net worth of about Rs 211 crore. He made his acting debut in the 2022 web series Baarwan Khiladi and the movie Chakkar