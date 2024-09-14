Twitter
Sports

Meet Kumar Rocker, first Indian origin player to appear in Major League Baseball

The 24-year-old pitcher, with an African-American father and an Indian mother, debuted for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners.

Chankesh Rao

Sep 14, 2024

Meet Kumar Rocker, first Indian origin player to appear in Major League Baseball
Courtesy: X
On Thursday, September 12, Kumar Rocker made history by becoming the first player of Indian origin to play in Major League Baseball (MLB).

The 24-year-old pitcher, with an African-American father and an Indian mother, debuted for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners. His performance was remarkable, marking a significant milestone in American sports.

Just two months prior, Kumar was recovering from Tommy John surgery, a procedure to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow. With the support of his parents, he managed to recover in time for his MLB debut. His journey has been filled with challenges, but his determination has ultimately paid off.

Kumar's maternal grandparents emigrated from Andhra Pradesh to the United States. His parents met at the University of Maryland, where his mother Lalitha, also known as Lu, was a student and his father Tracy was playing for the Washington Redskins. Tracy had a successful NFL career and now coaches the Tennessee Titans defensive line.

Tracy played for the Washington Commanders (formerly known as Washington Redskins) in 1989 and 1990, starting 17 games over two seasons. He later coached the Philadelphia Eagles from 2021 to 2023 before joining the Titans. Kumar's mother Lu is an educator.

With his parents watching from the stands, Kumar initially struggled but quickly found his stride. By the conclusion of the match, he had made a significant impact, ultimately leading his team to victory.

"It means a lot to me. I think it means more to my mom," Kumar said. "She always let me know that I was Indian growing up."

Reflecting on Kumar's calm demeanor during his comeback, she attributed his success to Tracy's guidance and coaching. Kumar's ability to remain composed under pressure was a testament to the effectiveness of Tracy's advice and training.

"He gets that from his dad," Lu noted. "He has been training for a very long time. His dad gave him great advice: just get out there and take control."

Also read| 'Sorry to Indians, but if I were selector...': Ex-PAK cricketer lambasts Shreyas Iyer's performance in Duleep Trophy

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
