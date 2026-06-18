Meet Khawaja Masood Akhtar, the man taking Sialkot's football legacy to FIFA World Cup 2026

The Sialkot-based entrepreneur is carrying forward Pakistan's renowned football-making legacy. As FIFA World Cup 2026 unfolds, his factory is helping produce footballs for the global spectacle, putting Sialkot's craftsmanship in the spotlight once again.

Pakistan won’t be fielding a team at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but you’ll still find a quiet Pakistani presence at the heart of every match. This year, the World Cup’s being hosted across the USA, Mexico, and Canada, and the official match ball—Adidas’ Trionda—comes straight from Sialkot, Pakistan.

It’s become almost a tradition. Every four years, as football’s top players step onto the global stage and fans fill the stands, the ball itself travels all the way from Pakistan. That’s thanks to Forward Sports Private Limited, a company that’s been making the official match balls for four consecutive World Cups. Not many people know it, but Forward Sports is one of the world’s leading football manufacturers.

All of this started with Khawaja Masood Akhtar—a civil engineer with absolutely no background in sports goods. Back in 1991, Akhtar left a comfortable job with Pakistan Railways after his uncle encouraged him to join the family’s sports goods business in Sialkot. “I never imagined I’d end up making footballs,” Akhtar remembers. Even so, he took the plunge, working first as a production manager before becoming a director at Capital Sports (one half of the family business after it split). Eventually, his uncle pushed him to start on his own, and that’s how Forward Sports was born. It was humble at first: one small room, a tiny workforce, and the odds stacked heavily against him. They made just 1,000 balls a month, mostly for American buyers, and struggled for years to be noticed in a crowded industry.

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Everything changed in 1994 when Adidas picked Forward Sports as a supplier. That one partnership opened the door to the world stage. “A major breakthrough came when Adidas partnered with us,” Akhtar says. “From that point, I never looked back. There were setbacks—plenty of tough times—but we moved forward with hard work and perseverance.” The company grew, and what started small became something Pakistan could be proud of.

Forward Sports’ real World Cup story began in 2014, when FIFA picked them to make the official match ball for the tournament in Brazil. Since then, they’ve supplied the balls for the 2018, 2022, and now the 2026 World Cups. The Trionda ball’s name comes from the Spanish for “three waves,” a nod to the three host countries this year. The design is a four-panel beauty, covered in deep grooves and symbols—stars, a green eagle, a maple leaf—celebrating the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Akhtar’s philosophy has always been about staying ahead. When the world demanded more, Forward Sports ditched purely hand-stitched footballs for thermo-bonded technology in 2007, and added machine-stitched, laminated, and even airless mini-balls to the mix. “Technology changes everything,” Akhtar says. “Football manufacturing was changing, too. If we hadn’t adapted, we’d have been left behind.” He spends every morning at the factory, stopping first at the research and development lab. Investment in automation, laser-cutting, and advanced German machinery has cut delivery times from 90 days to just 15. Now, they produce 50,000 balls a day, with the capacity to do 75,000 if needed.

Sialkot faces tough competition—especially from manufacturers in China—but Akhtar has kept Forward Sports at the top with innovation, discipline, and commitment to quality. The company’s not just about footballs now; they also make volleyballs, handballs, futsal balls, beach balls, indoor balls, medicine balls, shoes, and a stack of other sports accessories.

Ask Akhtar about his success, and he doesn’t just talk about business strategies. For him, family, personal discipline, and faith matter most. “First, I am a human, then a Muslim and Pakistani. After that, I am a businessman,” he says. For him, it all comes down to one thing—determination. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

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