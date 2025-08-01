Twitter
Meet Khalid Jamil, former Indian player who will serve as head coach of men's football team

The All India Football Federation has appointed a former Indian international player as the head coach of the men's football team, who was currently in charge of the Indian Super League's club, Jamshedpur FC.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 01:35 PM IST

Meet Khalid Jamil, former Indian player who will serve as head coach of men's football team
Khalid Jamil

TRENDING NOW

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday appointed a former India international and currently in charge of Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC, as the new head coach of the men's football team. The 48-year-old Jamil will also be the first Indian in 13 years to hold the coveted post since Savio Mediera in 2012. Before Jamil, Manolo Marquez was the head coach of the men's football team, who stepped down last month. For the unversed, Jamil was selected from a shortlist of three, which also included former national coach Stephen Constantine and Slovakian manager Stefan Tarkovic.

 

The official social media handle of All India Football Federation also welcomed the new head coach and wrote, ''The AIFF Executive Committee, in the presence of the Technical Committee, has approved the appointment of Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Senior India Men's National Team.''

 

 

 

Who is Khalid Jamil?

 

Born in Kuwait in 1977, Khalid Jamil has won India's top division both as a player for Mahindra United in 2005 and as a coach for Aizawl FC in 2017. Recently, he took over Jamshedpur FC for the 2023-24 season and brought the team to the Super Cup's semifinals.

 

As a player, Jamil made his international debut in a friendly match against Uzbekistan in 1998. He has represented the Indian national team in 40 matches from 1998 to 2006. He announced his retirement in 2009. Post retirement, he has served as the head coach of Aizawl, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru United, Chitwan, and Jamshedpur.

 

Meanwhile, Jamil's first job as the head coach will be the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup, which is to be held in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, commencing from August 29. 

