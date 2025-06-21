With his recent selection, Karun Nair is back in the spotlight, leading to increased public interest in his personal life. His wife is also a topic of interest, especially after his impressive performance for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025. Let's find out below more about his wife.

Indian batsman Karun Nair has rejoined the Indian Test team after eight years. He has been chosen for the five-match Test series in England, starting June 20. His last Test appearance was against Australia in Dharamshala in March 2017. Beyond his cricketing career, Nair's personal life has also garnered attention.

Who is Sanaya Tankariwala?

Sanaya Tankariwala, who works in media, maintains a private profile, which has drawn admiration and curiosity from fans. Born into a Parsi family, she embraced Hinduism after marrying Karun. Their relationship showcases a beautiful blend of faith, love, and mutual respect for each other's beliefs.

Karun Nair and Sanaya Tankariwala's love story

The love story of Karun Nair is equally captivating. He proposed to his longtime girlfriend Sanaya in a romantic manner, by getting down on one knee.

The couple exchanged vows in January 2020, in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, combining Parsi and Malayalee wedding traditions. The event was attended by notable figures, including Shreyas Iyer, Varun Aaron, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sanya's role in Karun's career

During Karun's return to IPL after a period of 1077 days, Sanaya's steadfast support played an important role in keeping him focused and grounded, serving as his primary source of strength during a challenging phase in his career.

Sanaya and Karun's journey

Sanaya and Karun are the proud parents of Kayaan and Samara. Her Instagram provides a glimpse into their close family life, filled with love, travel, and joy. Despite her low-key approach, Sanaya's Instagram, with 10.2K followers, features engaging content that gracefully balances glamour, motherhood, and personal moments.

In contrast to many celebrity couples, Sanaya avoids interviews and public appearances, preferring to let her actions reflect her social media presence. Karun and Sanaya's love story, which spans different faiths and is built on mutual respect, is an inspiring testament to the idea that love transcends religion and boundaries.