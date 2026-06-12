Meet Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez, forwards who powered Mexico to victory over South Africa at FIFA World Cup 2026

Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez starred as Mexico defeated South Africa in the opening match of FIFA World Cup 2026. Here's a closer look at the two forwards, their careers, and how their goals helped El Tri begin the tournament with a memorable victory.

Nine minutes into the World Cup 2026 opener, Mexico had its moment. Julian Quinones struck first, sending the home crowd at Azteca Stadium into a frenzy while giving Mexico an early lead against South Africa.

The energy inside Azteca was wild after Quinones scored. Home fans were on their feet, roaring for the man who got the tournament’s first goal right in Mexico City. And the mood only got better. In the 67th minute, Raul Jimenez—one of Mexico’s most experienced strikers—added a second goal. That sealed a 2-0 win, breaking the so-called opening-day curse and sparking massive celebrations around the ground.

Here’s what you should know about the players who made it happen:

Julian Quinones

Quinones is 29 and originally from Colombia, where he came up through the youth system and played for Colombia’s youth national teams. He never made it to the senior Colombian side, though. In 2016, he moved to Mexico, began playing club football there, and by 2023 had become a Mexican citizen. That switch opened the door for him to play for Mexico at the international level, and it didn’t take long—within a month, he got his first call-up and hasn’t looked back since.

Now playing for Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League after a $16 million move in 2024, Quinones has quickly made an impression. And with his opening goal on World Cup night, he’s put his name alongside legends like Pele—players who kicked off the scoring at football’s biggest event.

Raul Jimenez

Jimenez’s goal meant a lot—and you could see that all over his face after he scored his header in the 67th minute. He’s been through a lot to get here. During a Wolves match in 2020, he suffered a life-threatening skull fracture in a clash with David Luiz, forcing him to spend eight months on the sidelines. He’s worn protective headgear ever since.

His first goal after returning in 2021 was emotional; he dedicated it to his family and the medical team that helped him recover. This year’s World Cup goal looked even more personal. Since his father passed away in March, Jimenez has poured all his emotion into every goal, often celebrating by looking to the sky and fighting back tears. Scoring on home soil—as Mexico opened the World Cup—marked a powerful moment in his long career.

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