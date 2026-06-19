Meet Jonathan David, Canada's hat-trick hero in crushing 6-0 win over Qatar at FIFA World Cup 2026

Canada's emphatic 6-0 victory over Qatar at FIFA World Cup 2026 was inspired by a sensational hat-trick from Jonathan David. Here's everything you need to know about the prolific striker who powered Canada to one of the tournament's most dominant wins.

Canada's Jonathan David was the standout player, netting a hat-trick in his team's impressive 6-0 victory over Qatar during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B match in Vancouver on Thursday. This remarkable feat places the 26-year-old among an exclusive group of players who have achieved hat-tricks in the FIFA World Cup, joining the ranks of Argentina's Lionel Messi, Brazilian icon Pelé, and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, all of whom have accomplished this in the prestigious tournament.

The hosts took an early lead in the 16th minute thanks to Cyle Larin, and Jonathan David quickly followed up with a stunning right-footed volley that found the back of the net, doubling the score.

In the 48th minute, he extended Canada's advantage by seizing a loose ball in front of the goal after a shot hit the crossbar. David capped off his hat-trick in the 93rd minute with a precise left-footed shot, finalizing the score at 6-0.

Who is Jonathan David?

Jonathan David was born on January 14, 2000, in Brooklyn, New York, to Haitian parents. When he was just a baby, his family relocated to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, before moving to Ottawa, Canada, when he was six years old.

Unlike many players, David did not pursue a career in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States. Instead, he honed his football skills in local community leagues around Ottawa and began his journey with the Gloucester Dragons Soccer Club, a recreational football team.

A year later, he made the leap to professional football with the Ottawa Gloucester SC Hornets, where he played until 2015. His time at the Hornets was marked by an impressive tally of 70 goals in just 41 matches at the U-14 and U-15 levels. In 2016, he moved to Ottawa Internationals SC, a non-profit football club, to further enhance his skills.

Growing up, David never had aspirations to play in Major League Soccer; instead, he dreamed of playing football in Europe. In 2018, shortly after turning 18, he signed his first professional contract with Belgian top-tier club AAA Gent.

This came after he was unable to succeed in trials at various European clubs, including FC Salzburg and VfB Stuttgart. Between 2018 and 2020, he made 83 appearances for Gent, netting 37 goals and providing 15 assists.

The 2019-20 season marked his breakthrough. Although the Belgian Pro League was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, he still emerged as the league's joint top goal-scorer, clinching the Golden Boot with 18 goals from 27 matches.

Jonathan David's transition to Lille, and subsequently to Juventus

This success led the young talent to secure a transfer to the French club Lille for a reported fee of €27 million, making him the most expensive Canadian player at that time.

He went on to make 232 appearances for Lille, scoring 109 goals. He was part of the Lille team that claimed the Ligue 1 title in the 2020-21 season, contributing 13 goals and two assists. His most outstanding individual season at Lille occurred in 2022-23, where he scored 24 goals in 37 Ligue 1 matches.

In 2025, the Italian Serie A powerhouse Juventus acquired him on a free transfer from Lille, where he has since scored eight goals in 46 appearances. He made his senior debut for Canada on September 9, 2018, during a CONCACAF Nations League Qualifying match against the US Virgin Islands, scoring two goals in Canada's 8-0 victory. To date, he has played 79 matches for Canada, finding the net 42 times.

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