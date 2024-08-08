Meet Jay Shah, who is world's most powerful cricket administrator, his salary, net worth are Rs...

Notably, the top officials of BCCI such as the secretary, the joint secretary, president and vice-president don't get a monthly salary.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah took on this role during the tenure of Saurav Ganguly, who was the president of BCCI. He is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), with speculation that he will be the next president of the International Cricket Council (ICC). With all these feats, it is safe to say that he is one of the most powerful cricket administrators in the world. He initially became a member of the finance and marketing committee at BCCI, but later stepped down from the post in 2019.

Before joining BCCI as a member of the finance and marketing committee, Jay Shah also contributed to his home state cricket board. He served as an executive board member of the Central Board of Cricket of the Gujrat Cricket Association and later even became joint secretary and oversaw the construction of the famous Narendra Modi stadium.

Notably, the top officials of BCCI such as the secretary, the joint secretary, president and vice-president don't get a monthly salary. Instead, they are entitled to a daily allowance. After the annual meeting of BCCI in October 2022, it was decided to increase the daily allowance to Rs 40,000 per day, which can move up to Rs 80,000 in case of any participation in overseas meetings and events.

Over and above that, every officer is entitled to many facilities other than their daily wages. The cricket board has ensured that its officials, regardless of whether they are attending domestic or international meetings, are provided with business-class air tickets.

Jay Shah has an estimated net worth of around Rs 125-150 crore.