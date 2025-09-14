Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet Jaismine Lamboria, Indian boxer who defeated Paris Olympics Silver medalist to claim Gold at World Boxing Championship 2025

Olympic silver medallist from Paris 2024, Szeremeta, began the match at a furious pace, landing counter-attacking blows to the backdrop of cries of 'Julia' from the many locally-based Polish fans in the stands.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Meet Jaismine Lamboria, Indian boxer who defeated Paris Olympics Silver medalist to claim Gold at World Boxing Championship 2025
    Indian women's boxer Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg) went on to clinch a gold medal in her category as she defeated Poland's Szermeta Julia 4-1 at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool on Saturday.

    Olympic silver medallist from Paris 2024, Szeremeta, began the match at a furious pace, landing counter-attacking blows to the backdrop of cries of 'Julia' from the many locally-based Polish fans in the stands.

    But that kicked Jaismine into action, who dominated from the second round onwards, using her height advantage to control the contest and secure a 4-1 victory.

    What Jaismine Lamboria said after winning gold at World Boxing Championship 2025?

    "This feeling can't be expressed. I'm so happy to be a world champion. After my early exit at Paris 2024, I went away and improved my technique physically and mentally. This is the result of consistent work for a year," Jaismine told Olympics.com.

    In the 80 kg+ category, Nupur won a silver medal at the competition as she lost to Poland's Agata Kaczmarska in the final.The sizeable contingent of Polish fans were not to be denied this time, as their fighter, who gave up several inches in height, battled hard to box in close quarters and landed a cracking final blow in the last second to seal a 3-2 split decision.

    It wasn't long before the local fans were cheering as Emily Asquith booked her place in the women's 80kg final thanks to a striking masterclass and a 4-1 points decision victory over the more experienced Indian Pooja Rani. Asquith will box for gold in tomorrow's final. With this loss, Pooja settled for a bronze medal in the tournament.

    Who is Jaismine Lamboria?

    Jaismine, who recently turned 24, lives with her parents, Jaivir Lamboria, a contractual home guard, and Joginder Kaur, a homemaker. She has two sisters, including one who is a physiotherapist. Born on August 30, 2001, in Bhiwani, Haryana, Jaismine has a rich sporting heritage.

    Who trained Jaismine Lamboria?

    Her great-grandfather, the legendary Hawa Singh, was a heavyweight boxer and two-time Asian Games gold medalist. Her grandfather, Hon. Captain Chander Bhan Lamboriya, was a wrestler. She was trained by her uncles, Sandeep Singh and Parvinder Singh, both national boxing champions.

    Jaismine Lamboria's professional boxing journey

    Jaismine's interest in boxing began in 10th grade, leading her to seek her mother's advice. Her uncles then convinced her grandfather to support her boxing aspirations, leading to her enrollment in an academy.

    At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Jaismine Lamboriya secured a bronze medal in the Boxing Lightweight category. She qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after a victory over Mali’s Marine Camara in the World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Bangkok, becoming the sixth Indian boxer to qualify. Despite this, she didn't win a medal, exiting in the early rounds. She initially competed in the 60kg category and later participated in the 57kg event in Bangkok.

    (With inputs from ANI)

