Meet Italian rhythmic gymnastics coach who has taken the internet by storm with her beauty at Paris Olympics

A video capturing her intense and focused reaction during the Gymnastics event at the Paris Olympics has quickly gone viral on social media.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 06:58 PM IST

Meet Italian rhythmic gymnastics coach who has taken the internet by storm with her beauty at Paris Olympics
Courtesy: X @mamboitaliano__
Claudia Mancinelli, the Italian rhythmic gymnastics coach, has recently garnered widespread attention on social media following a video of her courageous confrontation with judges at the Paris Olympics. Her unwavering demeanor and resolute stance during the Gymnastics event at the Paris Olympics have captivated audiences online, earning her the esteemed title of Queen of the digital realm. The viral video has amassed an impressive 34 million views, solidifying Mancinelli's status as a social media sensation.

The incident unfolded during the all-around final when the judges' initial score jeopardized Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaeli's chances of victory. Undeterred by the setback, Claudia Mancinelli, the 39-year-old coach, intervened to ensure that Raffaeli's hard work and dedication did not go unnoticed. With determination and conviction, Mancinelli confronted the judges and demanded a reassessment of their scoring. The video capturing her assertive stride back to the bench quickly gained traction, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms.

Thanks to Mancinelli's intervention, Raffaeli ultimately secured the bronze medal in the women's rhythmic individual all-around competition. 

Her bold personality and unwavering confidence have propelled her to internet stardom. Countless individuals have shared her captivating photos and videos, lauding her beauty and self-assurance.

Who Is Claudia Mancinelli?

Claudia Mancinelli, a native of Fabriano, discovered her passion for gymnastics at a young age, honing her skills under the tutelage of coaches Kristina Ghiurova and Mirna Baldoni. Through her unwavering dedication, she elevated her local club from Serie B to the prestigious Serie A1. Despite her success in the sport, Mancinelli made a surprising decision to transition to a career in acting.

Her foray into the world of cinema resulted in roles in acclaimed films such as "Unique Brothers," "The Tourist," and "Nine." However, fate intervened when renowned coach Julieta Cantaluppi unexpectedly stepped down just months before the Paris Olympics. Mancinelli was summoned back by the federation to assume the role of leading the national rhythmic gymnastics team to the Olympics.

With only a few months remaining until the Olympics, Mancinelli was presented with a formidable task: to elevate Sofia Raffaeli and Milena Baldassarri to the status of world-class competitors. Undaunted, she embraced the challenge and cultivated a strong, unbreakable connection with her gymnasts. Through the pillars of trust, respect, and unwavering dedication, Mancinelli was able to unlock the full potential of her athletes. It was under her expert guidance that Raffaeli ultimately achieved a historic bronze medal in the individual all-around competition.

