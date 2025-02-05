Her journey from a modest background to becoming the youngest World Cup champion in the world is truly inspiring

MB Khazima has made history by winning three titles at the Carrom World Cup in San Francisco—women’s singles, women’s doubles (with V. Mithra), and the women’s team championship. Her journey from a modest background to becoming the youngest World Cup champion in the world is truly inspiring.

Khazima, the daughter of an autorickshaw driver, has faced many hardships on her way to success. Her father, Mahboob Basha, has been her mentor and coach, sacrificing his own comfort to support her dreams. Financial difficulties often stood in the way, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown when Basha had to sell tea for a living. Her brother, a former junior national carrom champion, had to quit the sport and take up a job to help the family, according to a report by The Hindu.

The Tamil Nadu Government recognised Khazima’s achievements and awarded her Rs 1 crore. It also promised to renovate her training centre, where over 40 players currently train.

Khazima’s journey to the World Cup was not easy. Her visa was rejected twice, and she struggled with the weather, food, and time difference in San Francisco. However, she regained her form and reached the final, where she faced two-time World Champion Rashmi Kumari.

In the final game, Rashmi led 19-0 and needed just six more points to win. At that moment, Khazima remembered her father’s advice: "Take four points in every board, and you will stay in the game." She followed his words, making a stunning comeback to win 25-24, according to the report.

Khazima’s story is a perfect example of determination, talent, and the power of dreams.