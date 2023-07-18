Headlines

Meet India's richest football player, it's not Sunil Chhetri, Bhaichung Bhutia, Gurpreet Sandhu; net worth is...

The Indian football team made the entire nation proud after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 final, with captain Sunil Chhetri getting nothing but praise.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

The Indian football team made the entire country proud after claiming victory against Kuwait in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2023 final, with Indian captain Sunil Chhetri getting worldwide praise for leading the team to triumph.

While Sunil Chhetri and the current Indian footballers won a whopping cash prize after lifting the SAFF cup, it is surprising to know that the current Indian team captain is not the richest footballer in the country. The highest-paid Indian footballer till now is retired player Gouramangi Singh.

Gouramangi Singh is a retired Indian football player who has become the highest-paid and richest football player till now, with more net worth than popular players like Sunil Chhetri and retired player Bhaichung Bhutia.

Gouramangi Singh is a product of the Tata Football Academy and is currently an assistant coach in the football tournament Indian Premier League team Goa. Singh comes from a small village in Imphal, Manipur, and retired from playing international football in 2019.

Gouramangi Singh has represented India in several international tournaments and has been a part of both the U20 and U23 football teams. He is one of the highest-paid Indian football players of all time.

While Sunil Chhetri has a net worth estimated at around USD 1.5 million, coming out to Rs 12.30 crores, it is reported that Gourmangi Singh has a net worth of USD 5 million, which is over Rs 41 crores, including all his assets.

Bhaichung Bhutia, who is one of the first mainstream football players in India, was also not as highly paid as Gouramangi Singh. Bhutia, according to multiple news agencies, has a net worth of around Rs 5 crore.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the current goalkeeper of the Indian team and a player in Bengaluru FC, has a net worth somewhere close to Gouramangi Singh. Sandhu has an estimated net worth of Rs 30 crore.

