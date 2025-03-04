This new status places the cricketer ahead of Kohli, whose net worth exceeds Rs 1,000 crore, and MS Dhoni, estimated at around Rs 1,050 crore.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are not only renowned for their exceptional cricketing talents but also rank among India's wealthiest athletes. However, one former Indian cricketer surpassed their net worth. He is Ajay Jadeja. In 2024, Jadeja was named the heir to the Jamnagar throne, a title associated with the princely state of Nawanagar. Following this announcement, his net worth has reportedly soared to approximately Rs 1,450 crore.

This new status places Jadeja ahead of Kohli, whose net worth exceeds Rs 1,000 crore, and MS Dhoni, estimated at around Rs 1,050 crore. The announcement was made by Maharaja Shatrusalyasinhji Digvijaysinhji Jadeja during the auspicious festival of Dussehra, where he declared his nephew Ajay as his successor.

Ajay Jadeja, aged 53, represented India in 196 ODIs and 15 Test matches between 1992 and 2000. He is a descendant of the Jamnagar royal family and has a rich cricketing legacy. The Maharaja expressed his joy at Jadeja's acceptance of the role, stating that it is a blessing for the people of Jamnagar.

Ajay Jadeja is known for his significant contributions to Indian cricket, including a memorable performance during the 1996 Cricket World Cup quarter-final against Pakistan. His appointment as heir to the Jamnagar throne marks a notable chapter in his life blending his sporting legacy with royal responsibilities.