Inayat Randhawa, the daughter of former Army officer Maninder Randhawa, who hails from Punjab's Patiala has tied the know to a popular India cricketer's son. Lets' find out more about him.

Inayat Randhawa, the daughter of former Army officer Maninder Randhawa, has tied the knot with Karan Singh Sidhu, son of star India cricketer and commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu. The union brings together two prominent families, blending discipline and charm.

Who is Inayat Randhawa?

Inayat Randhawa, hailing from Patiala, embodies the charm of Punjab - strong, and sincere. As the daughter of an ex-Army man, discipline runs deep in her family. Her father, Maninder Randhawa, currently serves as Deputy Director in Punjab's Defence Services Welfare Department, continuing his service to the nation. Inayat has garnered a significant following on social media, with over 11,000 followers admiring her personality and charm.

Inayat's educational Background

Inayat's educational qualifications and background may not be publicly disclosed, however, her poise and confidence suggest a strong foundation. As a member of a disciplined family, she likely values hard work and dedication.

About Karn Sidhu

Karan Singh Sidhu, son of Navjot Singh Sidhu, comes from a family with a rich cricketing background. Navjot Singh Sidhu, a former Indian cricketer, is currently making waves as a commentator in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His witty remarks and humorous commentary have endeared him to cricket fans worldwide. As a commentator, Navjot Singh Sidhu brings excitement and energy to the IPL broadcasts, making the tournament more engaging for fans.

Inayat Randhawa's marriage to Karn Sidhu

Inayat Randhawa tied the knot with Karan Sidhu in an intimate Anand Karaj ceremony on December 6, 2023.