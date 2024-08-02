Meet Imane Khelif, Algerian boxer, who is in midst of 'gender' controversy at Paris Olympics

Imane Khelif, a 25-year-old Algerian boxer, has emerged as a significant figure in the boxing world, known for both her athletic prowess and the controversies surrounding her participation. Born on May 2, 1999, in Tiaret, she was born a female with a disorder of sex development (DSD) which happens to result in XY chromosomes and testosterone somewhat similar to males. Khelif made her competitive debut at the 2018 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships, where she faced early elimination.



Her career gained momentum when she reached the quarter-finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and became the first Algerian female boxer to secure a silver medal at the 2022 IBA Women's World Championships. However, her journey has been marred by scrutiny over gender eligibility, particularly after a disqualification in March 2023 due to elevated testosterone levels.



Due to some past governance and judging scandals, the International Boxing Association was banned from organising a boxing tournament in the Olympics, which allowed the International Olympics Committee (IOC) to conduct the eligibility test for athletes. Despite the backlash, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cleared Khelif to compete in Paris, stating that all athletes in the women's category complied with the competition eligibility rules.



This incident drew significant media attention and led to a broader discussion about gender identity in sports. Many critics argue that just having more testosterone levels won't make Khelif a man, as there is no proof of gender replacement therapy done by her. On top of that, Khelif's home country, Algeria, has strict laws against the LGBTIQ population.