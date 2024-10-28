Humaira, a pioneer in the field of racing, holds the distinction of being the first and sole female car racer hailing from Jammu and Kashmir.

There are few individuals who have brought recognition to India in the realm of motorsports on the global stage. In a nation where cricket reigns supreme, only a select few have dared to defy convention by venturing into the world of professional racing, thereby bringing honor to their country. Among these trailblazers, female drivers are a rare breed, making the accomplishments of Humaira Mushtaq all the more remarkable.

Humaira, a pioneer in the field of racing, holds the distinction of being the first and sole female car racer hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. Through her remarkable performances on the international racing circuit, she has shattered stereotypes and achieved feats previously unattained by any Indian female racer. Last year, Humaira etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian female driver to participate in the esteemed British Endurance Championship held in London.

In a significant milestone, she also became the first female driver from South Asia to secure an ITCCC license, granting her entry into the British Endurance Championship where she competed against top male and female racers from across the globe, garnering acclaim for her groundbreaking accomplishments.

Humaira's journey to success has been fraught with challenges, hailing from the conservative Bathindi area of Jammu and belonging to a traditional Muslim family. Nonetheless, this trailblazing racer has emerged as a beacon of inspiration, defying societal norms to pursue her passion for professional car racing. Having represented India at numerous international events, she aspires to continue bringing pride to her country through her future achievements.

Growing up, Humaira's father was her ultimate hero and the driving force behind her decision to pursue professional racing as a career. Despite coming from a family of doctors, Humaira faced significant pressure when it came to academics. However, it was her father who played a crucial role in shaping her racing career by teaching her to drive from a young age.

Humaira's journey in racing began at the age of four with go-karts, eventually progressing to Rotax karting at six. From there, she ventured into driving single-seaters, touring cars, GT, Formula 2, and Formula 3 cars. Her professional racing career kicked off in 2019 with JK Tyres before transitioning to MRF.

While racing holds a special place in her heart, Humaira also pursued a career in dentistry by qualifying for the NEET examination and completing her BDS course. Despite moments of doubt about her racing career, the memory of her father's last words continues to inspire and drive her forward at the age of 26.

“Don’t stop racing… become a professional driver. Allah will help you. You have a rare talent; go reach out to the world, create an example, and move mountains,” her father, whom she lost at the age of 13, had told her. His words were a source of inspiration, driving her to secure funding and reignite her racing career.

Humaira currently serves as India's primary representative in the European and Middle Eastern motorsports circuits, as she relentlessly pursues excellence in her racing career.

