Meet Hokato Hotozhe Sema, a landmine blast survivor armyman from Nagaland who won bronze at Paris Paralympics

Hokato Hotozhe Sema participated in an anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir, during which he tragically lost his left leg.

Nagaland's Hokato Hotozhe Sema contributed to India's Paralympics success by securing a bronze medal in the shot put F47 event on Friday night. This achievement brought India's total medal count to 27.

Making his debut at the Paralympics at the age of 40, Sema entered the Men's Shot Put - F57 Final with a Personal Best of 14.49m. He was the sixth athlete to throw in the event. In this seated throw event, where athletes are harnessed to a throwing chair, all six attempts are taken together in one go. The top two positions were quickly claimed by Yasin Khosravi and Thiago Paulino dos Santos, who threw 15.96m (a Paralympics Record) and 15.06m, respectively. Khosravi and dos Santos had previously finished first and second at the World Championships in May of this year, making their dominance in this event expected.

Who is Hokato Hotozhe Sema?

Born on December 24, 1983 in Nagaland, Sema hails from a humble background, growing up in a family of four children. Despite facing challenges, the 40-year-old has always been determined to achieve his goals. From a young age, he dedicated himself to improving his physical fitness and mental strength in pursuit of joining the Elite Special Forces.

However, fate took a cruel turn on October 14, 2002 during a Counter Infiltration Operation, where Sema was injured in a minor blast, resulting in the loss of his left leg below the knee. Despite this setback, Sema refused to give up on his dreams. He shifted his focus to training for Shot Put in the F57 category, which is designed for athletes with limb weaknesses or deficiencies in muscle power.

Sema's hard work and dedication paid off as he trained at the Army Paralympic Node in Pune, eventually qualifying to compete in the Paris Paralympics. His achievements include a bronze medal in the Paralympics, as well as a bronze in the Asian Para Games 2022 and a silver in the Morocco Grand Prix 2022. Most recently, he finished 4th in the 2024 World Championship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Sema for his strength and determination, praising him for his resilience and perseverance.

"A proud moment for our nation as Hokato Hotozhe Sema brings home the Bronze medal in Men's Shotput F57! His incredible strength and determination are exceptional. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead."

