Meet Himanshu Jakhar, India’s teen javelin sensation who shattered Neeraj Chopra’s historic junior meet record

17-year-old Himanshu Jakhar makes history by breaking Neeraj Chopra’s 11-year-old junior meet javelin record, emerging as India’s rising athletics star.

The inaugural day of the National Junior Athletics Championships 2025 sparked immense enthusiasm within the Indian athletics community as Himanshu Jhakar from Haryana shattered a long-held record by Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Competing in the U-18 Boys' Javelin Throw (700g) event at Bhubaneshwar's Kalinga Stadium on October 11, Jakhar launched an impressive throw of 79.96m, surpassing Chopra's previous record.

Chopra had maintained the record for over 11 years, having thrown 76.50m in the same event back in Vijaywada in 2014. In addition to breaking Chopra's record, Jakhar also set a new world U18-leading mark for the event in 2025.

Who is Himanshu Jakhar?

Himanshu Jakhar, a native of Salahawas village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, is the reigning Asian U18 champion. In April, he made history by becoming India's first-ever winner at the Asian Championships, securing a gold medal with a throw of 67.57 meters in Saudi Arabia.

At just 17 years old, he recently clinched gold at the Kelo India Youth Games 2025 with a throw of 73.71m. Earlier this year, his 72m throw at the National Youth Athletics Championship in Patna also earned him a gold medal.

Jakhar, the son of farmers Dalbir and Reena, began his journey in athletics at the young age of 5. He has often expressed admiration for the legendary Chopra, who won Olympic Gold in Tokyo and Silver in Paris, considering him both an idol and a source of inspiration.

“He is an inspiration to not just me but the entire country," Jakhar had said following his triumph in Saudi.

“What he has achieved for India does not happen every day. What I like about his is his work ethic, dedication and humility despite earning so much fame. I always try to learn how he conducts himself during competitions, how he greets his competitors, how he keeps himself so cool during pressure situations," Jakhar added.

Jakhar had the opportunity to train with the legendary Chopra and the renowned Czech coach Jan Zelezny in South Africa earlier this year.

“I have been training at the SAI Centre in Hisar under coach Arvind since the last two three years and with better coaching, better equipment, better ground and gym etc, I was able to make the country proud," Jakhar said.

