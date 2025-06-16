She is the first female physique sports athlete from her state to win a Gold medal at the international level.

Hillang Yajik has made history by clinching gold and silver at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2025 in Thimphu, Bhutan. The 25-year-old is from Arunachal Pradesh. Yajik clinched a gold medal in the Women's Model Physique (up to 155 cm) category and a silver medal in another category. Yajik has become the first woman athlete from her state to win gold in physique sports at an international tournament.

Last year, she failed to win any international medals. However, she didn’t give up and worked harder to come with flying colours this time. She is also quite active on social media and often shares pictures from her personal and professional life. Yajik has 97.5K followers on Instagram.

The victory was not easy for Yajik, as she had undergone a selection trial held by the Indian Body Builders Federation and the Bodybuilding Association of Kerala. After clearing the selection trial, she secured a spot in the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship and the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2024.

READ | Meet son of utensil cleaner, who worked in factory, now cracked NEET 2025 to become a doctor, he is from...

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lavished praise on Yajik, saying, "Big applause to Ms. Hillang Yajik for her phenomenal feat at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2025 in Thimphu, Bhutan! With 1 Gold and 1 Silver medal, she becomes the first-ever woman from our state to clinch an international Gold in physique sports -- a trailblazer in every sense! Your dedication, discipline, and determination have carved a proud chapter for Arunachal and the nation. More power to you, Hillang."

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju congratulated Yajik for her record-shattering performance and wrote on X, "I'm delighted as India's Miss Hillang Yajik wins 1 Gold and 1 Silver Medal at 15th South Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championships 2025 at Thimphu in Bhutan. Hillang Yajik is from Arunachal Pradesh, who has created a history. Hearty Congratulations to Hillang Yajik!"