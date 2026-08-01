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Meet Harsh Singh, India's golden boy who made judo history at Commonwealth Games 2026

Meet Harsh Singh, India's new judo sensation who scripted history by becoming the country's first-ever male judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. His landmark triumph at CWG 2026 marks a defining moment for Indian judo and adds another golden chapter to the nation's sporting legacy.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 01, 2026, 12:38 PM IST

Meet Harsh Singh, India's golden boy who made judo history at Commonwealth Games 2026
Harsh Singh (Courtesy: X/@India_AllSports)
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Harsh Singh made history for Indian judo, becoming the first Indian man to capture a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the sport. At just 23, Harsh put on a focused, disciplined show to topple Australia’s Joshua Katz in the men’s 60kg final Friday—easily the biggest win of his career.

This was Harsh’s first time at the Commonwealth Games, but you wouldn’t know it from how he carried himself. He looked steady and sure, even up against one of the most seasoned fighters in the draw. Katz was the clear favorite coming in—an Olympian with a stack of Oceania Championships and national titles, and he’d claimed bronze at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

For most of the four-minute gold medal bout, neither fighter gave an inch. Harsh didn’t panic. He kept things tight, waited for the match to open up. With just 41 seconds left, he found his moment—executed a crisp waza-ari, and that was it. Now he just had to hold his ground, which he did until the very end.

This was one of the tournament’s major upsets. Harsh never looked rattled, even against a veteran like Katz, who came from a family steeped in judo. Both his parents competed. His father even coached Australia’s national judo team at the Olympics. None of that fazed Harsh. He stuck to his plan, showed composure, and delivered a win people will talk about for years in Indian judo circles.

Who is Harsh Singh?

He was born May 24, 2003, in Delhi, and trains at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary. Over the past few years, he’s quietly become one of India’s top fighters under 60kg, performing well at national meets and gaining regular selection for international tours. He’s seen a fair bit of action on the IJF World Tour.

Before this big breakthrough in Glasgow, Harsh put in solid work—finishing seventh at the 2026 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam, representing India at the Senior Asian Championships and Grand Slams in Tashkent and Tokyo, and the Asian Open in Hong Kong. All that experience, all that travel, paved the way for this gold medal moment.

Also read| Massive boost for India! BCCI clears Jasprit Bumrah fit for Sri Lanka Tests after injury scare

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