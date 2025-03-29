Harsh Jain is a sports enthusiast from Mumbai who loves cricket. He is also interested in technology and gaming, leading him to work on combining his passions.

Mumbai is home to a large number of Indian celebrities, prominent executives, and billionaires. Often called the "city of dreams," it continues to draw wealthy people, as evidenced by the growing number of billionaires who own real estate in this vibrant city. Recently, an Indian who co-founded a fantasy sports company valued at Rs 65,000 crore made headlines by purchasing a lavish apartment in Mumbai for a staggering Rs 138 crore.

Harsh Jain, the CEO and co-founder of Dream11, has just acquired a stunning apartment in Mumbai. The billionaire has invested Rs 138 crore in a spacious 9,546-square-foot unit located in Lodha Malabar, a residential project currently under construction by the Lodha Group, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Who is Harsh Jain?

Born in 1986 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Harsh Jain is the son of Anand Jain, a trusted advisor to Asia's wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia Business School, Harsh Jain embarked on his career as an intern at Microsoft. In 2008, he co-founded Dream11 with Bhavit Sheth, which has since evolved into one of India's most valuable startups.

Harsh Jain is a pivotal person in Dream Sports Inc., serving as the CEO of Dream11 and Groww, an online financial services platform that provides investment options. FanCode, a leading sports content and commerce platform, DreamSetGo, a sports experiences platform, Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), which focusses on grassroots sports development, Dream Game Studios, which develops cutting-edge sports mobile games, and Sixer, a cutting-edge platform for trading fantasy stocks in cricket players, are all part of this leading sports technology company.

Dream11 continues to be the cornerstone product of Harsh Jain's Dream Sports, even with the success of these endeavours. Currently valued at around Rs 65,000 crore, Dream11 is said to as the "world's largest fantasy sports platform."

Education

Harsh Jain attended Sevenoaks High School from 2001 to 2003 before pursuing his higher education at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. During his five years at the university, he focused on studying engineering, electrical engineering, mathematics, and economics. In 2012, he furthered his education by enrolling in Columbia Business School in New York to obtain a Masters in Business Administration (MBA), as indicated on his LinkedIn profile.

Personal life

In 2013, Harsh Jain tied the knot with Rachana Shah, who works as a dentist, and they welcomed a son named Krish into their family. Their lives took an exciting turn in 2021 when they grabbed headlines for buying a stunning apartment for Rs 72 crore, which spans two floors on the 29th and 30th levels in a prestigious part of India. This purchase put them in the limelight, especially since their new home is just a stone's throw away from Mukesh Ambani's extravagant Rs 15,000 crore Antilia.

Net worth

Although specific details about Harsh Jain's wealth are not publicly available, reports estimate his net worth to be USD 8 million (approximately Rs 67 crores). This estimation is based on his monthly salary of Rs 33 lakh from the company and his shareholding worth Rs 696.7 crore as of December 2024.

Also read| 'I am not competing for...': MS Dhoni on why he bats so low for Chennai Super Kings in IPL