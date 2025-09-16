Meet Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, finance graduate who scored 10 CGPA in class 10th, worked with Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani

Hardik Pandya is rumoured to be dating Mahieka Sharma. Read here to know all about star India cricketer's new model-actress girlfriend.

Hardik Pandya is once again drawing attention, not for his cricket performance but due to fresh relationship rumours with model Mahieka Sharma, after his reported separation from Jasmin Walia. This news comes months after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic and amid rumors of a breakup with Jasmin, with social media users now closely observing his personal life. The speculation started after a Reddit thread highlighted a video that appeared to show a blurry male figure in the background of one of Mahieka’s selfies. While there has been no official confirmation or denial from either party regarding their relationship status, the public is now curious about Mahieka Sharma.

Mahieka Sharma's educational qualilfication

According to a report by Free Press Journal, Mahieka Sharma has completed her schooling from Navy Children School, New Delhi. She then pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Community Psychology at a university in Maryland, United States, completing the program between 2020 and 2021. Her educational pursuits continued with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance from Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from 2018 to 2022.

During an interview with Elle, she revealed she was a bright student.

"I had just scored a 10 CGPA on my 10th board exams. I was sitting down with my parents and was at the top of my batch, so their expectations with me were around the science stream and becoming an engineer or a doctor, or maybe a management consultant," she told Elle.

Mahieka Sharma's career

Mahieka Sharma's career began as a freelancer, notably with an appearance in a music video for rapper Raga. She later took on various small roles in films, including a part in Orlando Von Einsiedel's documentary, which won an Oscar, titled Into the Dusk, and in Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi (2019), where she acted alongside Vivek Oberoi.

Additionally, Mahieka has been featured in advertisements for popular brands such as Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. In her modeling career, Mahieka has worked with prominent Indian designers, including Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, and Amit Aggarwal.

She is also a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and has trained as an advanced yoga instructor.

Mahieka Sharma's social media presence

On social media, Mahieka is active on Instagram, where she regularly posts content related to fashion, fitness, and lifestyle, engaging with her audience of over 41.2K followers. Her Instagram account has also gained attention due to the presence of notable followers, including actor Arjun Kapoor, Vihaan Samat from Mismatched, and Showik Chakraborty, the brother of Rhea Chakraborty.

How Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma's dating rumours started?

Speculation arose among users when a male figure was faintly visible in the background of one of her selfies, with many suggesting it was Hardik. This speculation was fueled by another post featuring the number 33, which is Pandya's jersey number.

Social media users further investigated, noting that Hardik and Maheika appeared to be wearing the same bathrobe in separate photos, sparking discussions across various social media platforms.

Adding to the conjecture, fans observed that both Hardik and Maheika follow each other on Instagram. Earlier in the month, Maheika shared a photo taken in Baroda, which fans quickly identified as Hardik's hometown.

Meanwhile, as of now, neither Hardik nor Mahieka has confirmed or denied the speculation.

