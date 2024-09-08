Meet Haider Ali, Pakistan's sole para-athlete to win bronze medal at Paris Paralympics

Ali clinched a bronze medal on Friday with a third-place finish in the men's discus throw in the F37 classification.

Team Pakistan has secured a place on the medal tally of the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, thanks to the outstanding performance of Haider Ali. Ali, once again, has proven to be a key player in helping the South Asian nation achieve this remarkable feat.

Ali clinched a bronze medal on Friday with a third-place finish in the men's discus throw in the F37 classification. This victory marked Pakistan's first medal at the Paris Paralympics, with Ali being the sole representative from the country.

This is not the first time Ali has excelled at the Paralympics. He has previously won medals in multiple editions of the Games and in two different disciplines. Additionally, Ali has showcased his talent at the Asian Para Games by securing medals in four different disciplines.

Who is Haider Ali?

Haider Ali, born in Gujranwala, Pakistan in December 1984, was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. His remarkable sporting talent was discovered during a training camp in Faisalabad in 2005, leading to his inclusion in the national para athletics team in 2006.

In a short span of three years, Ali made his mark by competing in his first Paralympics in Beijing. He made history by becoming the first Pakistani to win a medal at the Paralympic Games, securing a silver in the men's F36/37 long jump event.

Despite participating in three more events in Beijing, Ali fell short of reaching the podium. In the London 2012 Paralympic Games, he faced challenges due to a hamstring injury, preventing him from winning a medal in the long jump and 100m sprint events.

However, Ali's determination and resilience paid off in Rio de Janeiro, where he proudly carried the flag of Pakistan and returned with a bronze medal in the long jump event. Forced to transition from long jump to discus throw due to his injury, Ali achieved a significant milestone by winning a gold in the discus throw F37 event in Tokyo, marking Pakistan's first-ever gold medal at the Paralympics.

Recently, Ali secured his fourth Paralympics medal and second in discus throw by clinching a bronze. His success extends to the Para Asian Games, where he has an impressive record of four gold medals and two bronze medals in events such as discus throw, javelin throw, 100m sprint, and long jump.

