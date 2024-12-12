Gukesh D made history by defeating Ding Liren in the final game of the World Chess Championship, becoming the youngest world champion in the history of chess.

India's Gukesh D has made history by becoming the youngest world champion in the history of chess. The Indian prodigy achieved this remarkable feat by defeating defending champion Ding Liren in the final game of the Chess World Championship. Gukesh now joins the ranks of legendary Indian chess player Viswanathan Anand as a world champion.

In a thrilling 14th game of the championship, Gukesh, playing with the black pieces, outplayed China's Liren in a marathon match. The game seemed to be heading towards a tie, which would have led to a tiebreaker, but Gukesh managed to secure the victory with a score of 7.5-6.5 after 14 games.

The match took a dramatic turn when the defending champion made a critical error on move 55 by moving his rook to f2. Ding Liren realized his mistake and was forced to resign, handing the title to Gukesh.

At just 18 years old, Gukesh was overcome with emotion and tears of joy as he made history as the youngest chess world champion ever crowned.

Who is Gukesh D?

Gukesh Dommaraju, also known as Gukesh D, was born in Chennai on May 29, 2006. His father, Dr. Rajinikanth, is an ear, nose, and throat surgeon, while his mother, Dr. Padma, is a microbiologist.

Coming from a Telugu family, Gukesh discovered his passion for chess at the age of seven, dedicating one hour, three days a week to practice. His talent quickly caught the attention of his chess instructors, leading him to participate in tournaments on weekends.

Gukesh achieved his first notable success at the Under-9 section of the Asian School Chess Championships in 2015. This victory was followed by a win at the World Youth Chess Championships in 2018 in the Under 12 category.

At just 12 years old, Gukesh made history by winning five gold medals at the 2018 Asian Youth Chess Championships in various formats. He also earned the title of International Master at the 34th Cappelle-la-Grande Open in March 2017, becoming the third-youngest Grandmaster of all time.

In 2023, Gukesh made headlines by becoming the youngest player to reach a rating of 2750. Shortly after, he surpassed Viswanathan Anand as the top-ranked Indian chess player, ending Anand's 37-year reign at the top.

The following year, in 2024, Gukesh continued his remarkable journey by becoming the youngest winner of the Candidates tournament, earning a spot in the World Championship against Ding Liren. He also played a crucial role in India's historic victory at the Chess Olympiad, alongside esteemed players such as Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, R Praggnanandhaa, and Vidit Gujrathi.

