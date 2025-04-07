Washington Sundar holds the record as the youngest player to debut for India in T20Is, achieving this at 18 years and 80 days old.

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Washington Sundar played a match-winning innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, scoring 49 runs off 29 balls. This helped Gujarat successfully chase down a target of 153 runs in 16.4 overs.

During his innings, the left-handed batsman hit five fours and two sixes, showcasing his diverse shot selection. After beginning his innings with three singles, Sundar attacked Simarjeet Singh in the final over of the powerplay, hitting him for two fours and two sixes, scoring 20 runs in that over.

Who is Washington Sundar?

Washington Sundar, born on October 5, 1999, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, was named by his father, M. Sundar, a cricketer himself, in honour of his godfather, P.D. Washington. His sister, Shailaja Sundar, is also a professional cricketer. Sundar holds the record as the youngest player to debut for India in T20Is, achieving this at 18 years and 80 days old.

Washington Sundar's career

The 25-year-old began his cricketing journey at the age of 6. However, his international career with Team India has been inconsistent. He is a versatile spinner, capable of bowling at any stage of the innings and is also a skilled batsman. He is currently with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 IPL.

Sundar began his career playing domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu. He has played 27 first-class matches, scoring 1132 runs at an average of 31.44 and taking 56 wickets at an average of 30.76 (as of May 2024). He made his first-class debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy on October 6, 2016. In October 2017, he scored his first first-class century, playing for Tamil Nadu against Tripura in the 2017-2018 Ranji Trophy.

Washington Sundar's IPL career

Before joining Gujarat Titans, Washington Sundar played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 2018 to 2021 and Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2022 to 2024. In his 61 IPL matches, Sundar has scored 427 runs at an average of 15.25, with a highest score of 49. GT paid Rs 8 crore to buy Washington Sundar in the IPL acution 2025.

The 25-year-old bowler has taken 37 wickets with an economy rate of 7.54 and best figures of 3/16.

Washington Sundar's Net wrorth

As of 2024, Washington Sundar's estimated net worth is INR 32 crores, approximately USD 4 million, primarily earned from international and IPL matches, domestic circuits, brand endorsements, and ad shoots. He also owns a Mercedes SUV and a Mahindra Thar.

Washington Sundar's girlfriend

Washington Sundar is rumoured to be dating popular Telugu actress and TV anchor Varshini Sounderajan. However, some reports also claim that the 25-year old is dating influencer and cricket presenter Sahiba Bali as the were spotted on a coffee date in Dubai before India vs Australia semifinal in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, DNA cannot verify the authenticity of these reports.