Meet Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa, who became only third Indian to beat world no 1 Magnus Carlsen

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world no.1, Magnus Carlsen, in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament, becoming only the third from the country to clinch a victory over the Norwegian superstar.

Know more about R Praggnanandhaa

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa was born on 10 August 2005 in Chennai.

He is the younger brother of Indian chess player Vaishali Rameshbabu.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is a chess prodigy and the fifth-youngest person ever to achieve the title of Grandmaster after Abhimanyu Mishra, Sergey Karjakin, Gukesh D and Javokhir Sindarov.

With this win, he became the third Indian player to win a game against World Champion Magnus Carlsen, in an online rapid tournament.

(With PTI inputs)