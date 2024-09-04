Meet Gout Gout, 16-year-old Australian sprinter who broke Usain Bolt's record at U20 World Championships

With his impressive speed and talent, Gout has quickly become a prominent figure in the world of athletics.

Teenage sprinter Gout Gout captured global attention recently when the 16-year-old shattered one of Usain Bolt's long-standing records. At the U20 World Championships in Lima, Peru, Gout delivered a remarkable performance, clinching a silver medal with a lightning-fast time of 20.60 seconds in the 200m event. This time narrowly surpassed Bolt's own record of 20.61 seconds, which the track legend achieved at a similar age in 2002.

With his impressive speed and talent, Gout has quickly become a prominent figure in the world of athletics. Many are now speculating whether he will be the one to follow in the footsteps of the Jamaican legend, Usain Bolt. The president of Athletics Australia is among those who have drawn comparisons between Gout and Bolt, highlighting the young Australian's potential for greatness.

Gout is now a serious contender for breaking Bolt's age-group records in both the 100m and 200m events. His sights are set on qualifying for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, where he hopes to showcase his exceptional talent on the world stage.

Who is Gout Gout?

Born in Queensland in 2007 to South Sudanese parents who had recently immigrated to Australia, Gout has always shown great promise as a sprinter. At just 15 years old, he not only claimed victory in the men’s under-18 200m final at the 2023 Australian Junior Athletics Championships but also set a national under-20 record.

Gout has also demonstrated his talent in the 100m, achieving an impressive time of 10.29s in a race earlier this year. The video of this event quickly went viral, showcasing his remarkable speed and leaving his competitors far behind. This performance has drawn comparisons to the legendary sprinter Usain Bolt, with Gout's confident presence on the track only adding to the excitement.

Read about a 16-year-old Sudanese kid in Australia who ran 100m in 10.2 seconds this year. Found the footage— freakin ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/Bz8tYuPkeK — Del Walker (@TheCartelDel) August 23, 2024

In addition to his success in the 100m, Gout currently holds the Australian under-16 national records in both the 100m and 200m events. Despite setting personal bests in both races in 2024, he remains humble and focused on his goals.

When asked about the comparisons to Bolt, Gout responded with maturity and composure, stating in an interview with Fox Sports in April that he is grateful for the recognition but remains focused on his own journey.

“It’s pretty cool because Usain Bolt is arguably the greatest athlete of all time and just being compared to him is a great feeling. Obviously I’m Gout Gout so I’m trying to make a name for myself. If I can get to the level he was, that would be a great achievement.”

Gout will be turning 20 by the time of the next Olympic Games. However, the Games following LA, in 2032, will be held in Gout's home state of Brisbane, Australia. Whether it's in LA or on home soil four years later, Gout could very well be the one to dethrone Bolt and take the crown.

Also read| Explained: Can Pakistan still qualify for World Test Championship final after series defeat against Bangladesh?