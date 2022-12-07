Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Meet Goncalo Ramos, Portugal's star who replaced Ronaldo; scored wonder goal against Switzerland

Goncalo Ramos plays for Portuguese club Benfica, he started the match against Switzerland in place of Cristiano Ronaldo and scored the opening goal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 01:26 AM IST

Meet Goncalo Ramos, Portugal's star who replaced Ronaldo; scored wonder goal against Switzerland
Goncalo Ramos replaced Ronaldo against Switzerland and scored after just 16 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 clash against Switzerland, and he was replaced by Goncalo Ramos, who ended up scoring Portugal's opening goal against Switzerland. Ramos needed just 16 minutes to leave a mark against the Swiss, proving that Portuguese coach Fernando Santos did the right thing by starting him. 

There was a lot of talk about Ronaldo being benched by Santos due to their scuffle and CR7's antics after being substituted against South Korea, however, as it turned out, the decision to start Ramos was a tactical brilliance from the Portuguese head coach. 

Born in Portugal's Olhao region, the 21-year-old forward needed a mere sixteen minutes to break the deadlock against Switzerland with a wonderful strike. 

READ| Why Cristiano Ronaldo was not included in Portugal's playing XI against Switzerland

Goncalo Ramos began his career with local club Olhanens before joining the famed academy of Benfica at the tender age of 12. 

Known as one of the best Portuguese clubs around the world, Benfica gave him the perfect environment to grow as the youngster progressed through the ranks, also representing Portugal at youth levels. 

With 20 goals in 45 appearances for his club, Ramos was included in Portugal's squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022, and in his first start of the tournament, the forward showed that he thoroughly deserved to start ahead of Ronaldo. 

READ| LIVE| Portugal 1-0 Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Football Match: Ronaldo's replacement Ramos scores!

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
From smart phones to blades: 5 times Urfi Javed made bizzare outfits using objects
Urfi Javed's monthly income will stun you! She drives THIS expensive car
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Akshay Kumar gets trolled for his look as Shivaji Maharaj in Veer Daudle Saat, netizens ask 'itni jaldi dhadi muchh...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.