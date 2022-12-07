Meet Goncalo Ramos, Portugal's star who replaced Ronaldo; scored wonder goal against Switzerland

Goncalo Ramos replaced Ronaldo against Switzerland and scored after just 16 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 clash against Switzerland, and he was replaced by Goncalo Ramos, who ended up scoring Portugal's opening goal against Switzerland. Ramos needed just 16 minutes to leave a mark against the Swiss, proving that Portuguese coach Fernando Santos did the right thing by starting him.

There was a lot of talk about Ronaldo being benched by Santos due to their scuffle and CR7's antics after being substituted against South Korea, however, as it turned out, the decision to start Ramos was a tactical brilliance from the Portuguese head coach.

Born in Portugal's Olhao region, the 21-year-old forward needed a mere sixteen minutes to break the deadlock against Switzerland with a wonderful strike.

Goncalo Ramos began his career with local club Olhanens before joining the famed academy of Benfica at the tender age of 12.

Known as one of the best Portuguese clubs around the world, Benfica gave him the perfect environment to grow as the youngster progressed through the ranks, also representing Portugal at youth levels.

With 20 goals in 45 appearances for his club, Ramos was included in Portugal's squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022, and in his first start of the tournament, the forward showed that he thoroughly deserved to start ahead of Ronaldo.

