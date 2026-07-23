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Meet Finnie, the official mascot of Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow

The Commonwealth Games 2026 has unveiled Finnie as the official mascot for the Glasgow edition. Inspired by Scotland's rich heritage and designed to embody inclusivity, sustainability, and the spirit of the Games, Finnie will welcome athletes and fans throughout the multi-sport event.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 04:31 PM IST

Meet Finnie, the official mascot of Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow
Courtesy: X
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If you’re heading to Glasgow this week, get ready for a colorful welcome. There’s a one-of-a-kind unicorn waiting to meet you—sporting a pink-and-purple mane and a bright white-and-orange horn that’s impossible to miss. Meet Finnie, the upbeat mascot ready to light up the city for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, back in Glasgow for the first time in 12 years.

Finnie isn’t just here to look good—although, honestly, no one rocks that look quite like Finnie does. This unicorn’s on a mission: to pump up the energy, spark some excitement, and sprinkle a little Scottish magic over everything the Games touch this summer. “Sport’s my absolute favourite thing,” Finnie likes to say. “I’m here to cheer on every athlete, bring the buzz, and maybe add a little magic to the Games while I’m at it.”

The hype doesn’t stop there. With almost 3,000 athletes from 74 countries, 215 gold medals, and a packed schedule from July 23 to August 2, Finnie’s ready to work overtime. “If the energy’s dipping, I’m there with a grin, a wave, maybe even a wee dance,” Finnie insists. When the tension’s high, Finnie’s got your back—lifting spirits when nerves start to show. Every cheer, silent moment, or nail-biting match—it’s all in Finnie’s playbook to turn the ordinary into something special.

This unicorn isn’t just inspired by Scotland’s legendary national animal—it’s a full embodiment of the qualities the country loves to celebrate: warmth, boldness, and a touch of cheeky charm. And if you spot Finnie on the sidelines, you’ll probably see the signature “all heart” gesture—hands curled into matching “C” shapes—a move that shouts, “You’re part of this too!” It’s all about welcoming everyone in, fans and athletes alike.

Finnie’s not missing a beat this summer, either. From the roar of athletics to the energy of basketball, the intensity of judo and boxing, to the thrill of every event across all ten core sports, Finnie’s set to bring enthusiasm to every corner of the arenas. With plenty of personality—“a bit of sass, loads of cool,” as Finnie puts it—this unicorn isn’t just Glasgow’s mascot. Finnie’s the heart of the Games, promising to make this summer’s competition unforgettable for everyone.

Also read| Lovlina Borgohain assures India of first CWG 2026 medal even before opening ceremony

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