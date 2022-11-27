Search icon
Meet Devika Ghorpade, India's latest boxing gold medalist whose Instagram reels will make you groove

India's Devika Ghorpade won gold at the youth World Championship, here's a close look at the Pune-based boxer, and she's a real social media celeb.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

India's Devika Ghorpade, along with fellow boxers Vishwanath Suresh, and Vanshaj recently won gold medals at the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in La Nucia, Spain. The trio were billed as favourites to be crowned as the youth world champion, and they certainly lived up to the billing.  

India are currently at the top of the ongoing event with 11 medals. Ghorpade, who hails from Pune, has won plenty of accolades, and it's not just boxing that has seen her gain limelight, she's garnered quite a fan following on Instagram through her reels as well. 

The youngster, born on 2nd February 2005, defeated England's Lauren Mackie in the women’s 52kg final, winning 5-0 with a unanimous decision. 

Devika has previously won many national events, including gold at the West Zone India Championship in 2017, gold medals at the State championships in 2018, as well as gold at Khelo India DG Sports Authority of India, Pune, Jan-19, 46 kg category. 

Apart from her achievements inside the boxing ring, the young pugilist has amassed a huge fan following on Instagram, she has more than 2800 followers on Instagram, and she regularly posts updates from her daily routine. 

Be it training in the gym, or reels of her dancing on viral songs, Devika Ghorpade is definitely one of the breakout boxers of the next generation, and definitely one to keep an eye on. 

After winning the gold at the youth boxing championship, Devika shared the news with her followers as well, sharing pictures of herself from the medal ceremony as she stood atop the podium. 

"YOUTH WORLD CHAMPION," wrote the boxer in the caption of her post. 

