Meet cricketer, who once lived on Maggi for 3 years, played cricket in villages for Rs 400, now captains one of the biggest IPL franchises, has net worth of Rs 940000000, he is...

From playing cricket in villages to now being one of the most prominent cricketers of Team India, read here to know how the life of this star cricketer changed.

The world of cricket often showcases the luxurious lives of successful cricketers. Yet, their paths typically began with hardship. Many struggled to make ends meet, but they broke through barriers to achieve success. Hardik Pandya, the star all-rounder for Team India, is a prime example of this.

Pandya is expected to be a key figure for the Indian cricket team in the upcoming Asia Cup tournament, with significant expectations placed on him. He also leads the Mumbai Indians franchise in the lucrative Indian Premier League. However, the cricketer's life wasn't always this fortunate; he experienced considerable struggles during his early cricketing years.

Hardik Pandya's Maggi diet

Now a prominent figure in both Indian and global cricket, Hardik Pandya once shared on Vikram Sathaye's show, "What The Duck 2," how he and his brother, Krunal Pandya, survived on a "Maggi diet" during matches at one point.

“There was a time when my diet was Maggi. I was a huge Maggi fan. But it was a combination of being a fan and the situation I was in. At that time, I loved Maggi, and it was also very difficult to afford a proper diet because of financial problems. Healthy diets are expensive. Now I can afford it, and I can eat whatever I want for my body’s needs, but at that time, there were many financial problems. I would eat it in the morning and at night. I would eat Maggi before going to the ground and also when I came home. The whole match was played on a Maggi diet,” he said.

Hardik Pandya and his brother played cricket in villages to earn extra money

Hardik and his brother Krunal played village cricket matches for a fee to support themselves. Krunal earned Rs 500 per match, while Hardik earned Rs 400. These modest matches, though not high-profile, were essential for a family managing car payments and growing medical expenses.

“After our father’s heart attack, we had to pay EMIs for the car, and our cricket earnings were not very high at the time. In junior cricket we were playing well, so we were earning a little. We would get 40,000 rupees maybe. Most of the money we got would go into paying the EMI, which was 10,000 rupees a month. We would go and play cricket in villages to earn money — Krunal earned more than me. He would get 500 rupees a match, and I would get 400 rupees,” Pandya added.

Turning point of Hardik Pandya's life.

The turning point in Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya's life came in 2015, when Nita Ambani, who owns Mumbai Indians, observed something special in the young brothers.

“When I was scouting for talent, I came across these two lean boys who told me they’d been surviving on Maggi for three years,” Ambani confessed in an interview. “But I could see in their eyes the hunger to achieve big.”

Hardik was picked up by Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2015 auction for a mere Rs 10 lakh. From there on, it was a one-way street. But, after the table turned, in the recent IPL auction, Hardik Pandya was retained for Rs 16.35 crore, underscoring his value as a player and leader.

Hardik Pandya's net worth

According to several media reports, Hardik Pandya's net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 94 crore. Hardik Pandya holds a Grade A contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), earning Rs 5 crore annually.

In 2024, as the captain of the Mumbai Indians, his IPL salary was Rs 15 crore. For the 2025 season, his salary with the Mumbai Indians increased to Rs 16.35 crore. His total IPL earnings have reportedly surpassed Rs 80 crore.

Rising from early challenges, Hardik and Krunal both played for India, with Hardik captaining the side and leading the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL. Hardik has played 219 matches for India and is set for the Asia Cup, with international wins including the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In the IPL, he has five titles.