Meet Bula Choudhury, the athlete who had over 295 medals stolen from her home including the Padma Shri Award

Know in detail about the legendary Indian swimmer, who recently lost over 250 medals from her ancestral house in West Bengal.

Bula Choudhary, one of India's most celebrated swimmers, has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. The 54-year-old Padma Shri-winning swimmer was left in shock after her ancestral house in Uttarpara in Hooghly district was looted, and the thieves took away 295 medals, including the fourth-highest civilian award of India. However, within 48 hours of the theft, the local police recovered most of her medals and awards. One person has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Who is Bula Choudhary?

Best known as someone who crossed the English Channel, Bula Choudhary is one of the most popular swimmers of India, who turned from a national to an international swimmer, at a time when most people in the country would not opt for swimming as a sport.

Also known as 'Queen of Seas', the former SAF Games champion currently resides in Kolkata's Kasba area. Born in 1970, Bula first made her mark when she was just nine years old and clinched a national-level swimming competition.

She has won several gold medals in the South Asian Federation (SAF). She is also a recipient of the Arjuna Award (1990) and the Padma Shri Award (2009). Not many know that the recent theft at her house was not an isolated incident. This was the third time that such a theft had taken place at her house. Similar thefts took place in 2014 at her house when she lost jewelry and a few gadgets.