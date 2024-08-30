Meet Avani Lekhara, India's double gold medal-winning para shooter

Avani Lekhara won the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

Following a disappointing performance at the Paris Olympics 2024, where India only secured 6 medals, the Indian contingent at the Paris Paralympics 2024 has made a remarkable start. On the second day of the event, Avani Lekhara, one of the most promising medal contenders, showcased her talent by winning the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. This outstanding achievement has etched her name in the annals of history.

Prior to this triumph, Avani Lekhara had also claimed the top spot in her category at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, making this her second gold medal. With this latest victory, the 22-year-old shooter has become the first Indian woman to secure two gold medals in the history of the Paralympics.

In addition to this milestone, Lekhara now joins the ranks of Devendra Jhajharia as the only Indians with multiple gold medals. Jhajharia, a javelin thrower, had previously won gold at the Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 Paralympics.

This latest gold medal marks Lekhara's third medal in Paralympics history, having also secured a bronze in the women's air rifle three positions SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Who is Avani Lekhara?

Avani is a true inspiration from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Her journey is a shining example of resilience, determination, and a never-ending pursuit of excellence. In 2012, a life-changing road accident left her in a wheelchair. But with the support of her father, she found her way back through sports as a means of physical and mental recovery. Despite her physical challenges, Avani's unstoppable spirit led her to take up archery - a sport that requires precision, focus, and discipline.

Inspired by the accomplishments of Abhinav Bindra, Avani switched to competitive shooting in 2015. Her hard work and natural talent quickly brought her success, with victories at national and international levels. She made history by setting World Records in both junior and senior categories, establishing herself as a rising star in para shooting.

The highlight of Avani's career came in 2021 at the Paralympic Games, where she became the first Indian female Paralympian to win two medals - a gold and a bronze - in a single event. Her achievements resonated throughout the nation, and she has been honored with prestigious awards like the Padma Shri and Khel Ratna. These accolades not only celebrate her sporting triumphs but also recognize her perseverance, courage, and ability to overcome challenges.

