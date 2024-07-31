Meet athlete who clinched an astounding 28 Olympic medals while grappling with anxiety and ADHD

Michael Phelps is renowned for his unparalleled success in Olympic events, holding the record for the most medals won in history. With an impressive total of 28 medals, including 23 golds, Phelps has solidified his legacy as one of the greatest athletes of all time. However, what sets him apart is the unexpected source of his motivation: his ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder).

In his autobiography, "No Limits: The Will to Succeed," Phelps candidly reflects on his childhood, describing himself as a scrawny boy with big ears who was often the target of bullies. He admits to struggling with speaking too quickly and avoiding eye contact, as revealed in his earlier book, "Beneath the Surface: My Story."

From a young age, Phelps exhibited signs of inattention, with a kindergarten teacher even doubting his ability to focus on anything. Despite his mischievous behavior and penchant for seeking attention, Phelps channeled his energy into unconventional pursuits, such as turning on gas burners in science class to annoy his peers and attempting to juggle at a talent show without prior experience.

"I found it challenging to sit still and focus on one task at a time," Phelps reflects in his memoir, Beneath the Surface. "I always felt the need to be in the midst of everything."

This restlessness was particularly pronounced at home. When Phelps was just 7 years old, his parents went through a divorce. "As I came to understand that my father would be absent for an extended period, I sought something to capture my attention."

His two older sisters were members of a local aquatic club, prompting his mother to suggest he give swimming a try as well.

In his book, Beneath the Surface, he reflects on his initial experience in the pool, stating, "You would think that on the first day I hit the water I just sort of turned into a dolphin and never wanted to leave the pool. No way. I hated it. We’re talking screaming, kicking fit-throwing, goggle-tossing hate."

Despite his initial struggles, Phelps eventually found his comfort zone in the water: "Once I figured out how to swim, I felt so free." He goes on to explain, "I could go fast in the pool, it turned out, in part because being in the pool slowed down my mind. In the water, I felt, for the first time, in control."

Michael Phelps was diagnosed with ADHD in sixth grade, a challenge that made it difficult for him to sit through class without fidgeting. However, despite this struggle, Phelps found solace and success in the pool. After school, he would spend up to three hours swimming, showcasing a level of focus and determination that was unmatched.

By the age of 10, Phelps had already become a nationally ranked swimmer. It was at the age of 11 that he crossed paths with renowned swim coach Bob Bowman, a figure known for his tough coaching methods. Bowman pushed Phelps to his limits with grueling drills, shaping him into the world-class athlete he would become.

Phelps exceeded all expectations set by both Bowman and his family. At just 15 years old, he competed in the 2000 Olympics, marking the beginning of a remarkable Olympic career. Despite contemplating retirement multiple times, Phelps continues to return to the water, driven by his unwavering passion for swimming.

Beyond his athletic achievements, Phelps is committed to giving back to the community. Through the Michael Phelps Foundation, he has introduced over 15,000 children to swimming programs, promoting water safety and healthy living. Partnering with organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics, Phelps is dedicated to inspiring youth through the sport he loves.

